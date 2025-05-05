An individual who is licensed to practice perfusion by the Board. Perfusion is the function necessary for the support, treatment, measurement or supplementation of the cardiovascular system or other organs, or a combination of those functions, and for ensuring the safe management of physiologic functions by monitoring and analyzing the parameters of the systems under the supervision of a licensed physician.

Degree Requirement:

Completion of Accredited Perfusion Program

The applicant must graduate from a perfusion program that is accredited by The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (or other organization is approved by the State Board as an accrediting agency for perfusionist programs).

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

The applicant must hold a current certification by a certifying agency approved by a Nationally recognized accrediting agency approved by the Board.



Experience:

No Experience Requirement

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



30 Hours (for renewal of license)



As a condition for biennial registration, a licensee shall complete at least 30 hours of continuing education applicable to the practice of perfusion. A licensee is not required to complete continuing education during the biennium in which the licensee is first licensed. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$145.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$85.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Temporary Provisional Perfusionist License & Licensure by Act 41:

The Board may grant a temporary provisional perfusionist license to an applicant who demonstrates that the applicant holds a current license in good standing under the laws of another state, the District of Columbia or a territory of the United States that includes certification by a certifying agency approved by a Nationally-recognized accrediting agency.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.