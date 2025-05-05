A person who holds a license issued under the state board to engage in the practice of psychology. The practice of psychology involves the application of established principles of learning, motivation, perception, thinking, and emotional relationships to problems of personality evaluation, group relations, and behavior adjustment.

Degree Requirement:

Doctoral Degree

Completion of a doctoral program that is accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or is designated by the ASPPB/National Register Designation Project.

Examination Requirement:



2 Examinations



Applicants shall obtain a passing score on the Examination for Professional Practice In Psychology (EPPP) and the Pennsylvania Psychology Law Examination (PPLE) to qualify for licensure.

Experience:

2 Years

The State Board accepts the predoctoral internship, completed as a part of an APA/CPA accredited doctoral program, as meeting one of the two years of supervised experience.

The second year of supervised experience may be completed after the completion of the predoctoral internship.

Alternatively, an applicant who began an APA/CPA accredited doctoral program on or after the fall semester of 2015 may use practicum experience towards the second year of supervised experience.

An applicant that has NOT completed at least 12 months and at least 1750 hours of practicum experience would be required to complete additional supervised experience prior to the issuance of the license.

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



30 Hours (when renewing license)

A psychologist shall have completed during the preceding biennium a minimum of 30 hours of continuing education in acceptable courses, programs or activities which shall include at least 3 hours per biennium in ethical issues, 2 hours per biennium in child abuse recognition and reporting, and 1 hour per biennium in suicide prevention.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$105.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$300.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Endorsement & Licensure by Act 41:

A person who holds a current license or certificate to practice psychology issued by a statutory board of psychologist examiners of a state with requirements for licensure which are deemed by the Board to be equivalent to those of the Commonwealth may be exempt from retaking the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction and who have been actively engaged in the practice of the profession for 2 of the last 5 years.

Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT):

PSYPACT is an interstate compact designed to allow licensed psychologists to practice telepsychology and/or conduct temporary in-person face-to-face practice of psychology across state boundaries without requiring that an individual become licensed in every state to practice.

Pennsylvania is a PSYPACT Participating State. Psychologists licensed in PSYPACT Participating States can apply to practice telepsychology and/or temporarily practice in-person, face-to-face under the compact. To start an application for Authority to Practice Interjurisdictional Telepsychology (APIT) under PSYPACT, click HERE . To start an application for Temporary Authorization to Practice (TAP) under PSYPACT, click HERE.