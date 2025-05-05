A person licensed by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine and trained to perform, under the supervision of a physician, many clinical procedures traditionally performed by a physician, such as diagnosing and treating minor ailments.

Degree Requirement:

Bachelor’s Degree & Graduate from Approved PA program

An applicant must have obtained a minimum of a Baccalaureate/Bachelor’s Degree and graduate from a Physician Assistant program recognized by the State Board. The Board recognizes physician assistant education programs accredited by the American Medical Association's Committee on Allied Health Education and Accreditation (CAHEA), the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA) or a successor organization

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An applicant must obtain a passing grade on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE) provided by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).

Experience:

No Experience Requirement



The clinical experience required by the Board is at present identical to the clinical experience required by the NCCPA for taking the NCCPA examination on primary care. To qualify for an NCCPA proficiency examination, the applicant’s employment history must be verified by the NCCPA in cooperation with the Board and must be evaluated by the NCCPA in relation to specific work criteria.

Continuing Education:

7 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



Section 9.1(a) of ABC-MAP* requires that all prescribers or dispensers, as defined in Section 3 of ABC-MAP, applying for licensure/approval complete at least 4 hours of Board-approved education consisting of 2 hours in pain management or the identification of addiction and 2 hours in the practices of prescribing or dispensing of opioids. Applicants seeking licensure/approval on or after July 1, 2017, must document, within one year from issuance of the licensure/approval, that they completed this education either as part of an initial education program, a stand-alone course from a Board-approved course provider, or a continuing education course from an approved continuing education provider.

The 4 hours of Board-approved education needs to be completed only once.

100 Hours (for renewal of license)

To be eligible for renewal of a physician assistant license, a physician assistant shall complete continuing medical education as required by the NCCPA and maintain National certification by completing current recertification mechanisms available to the profession, identified on the NCCPA's web site as recognized by the State Board. NCCPA's current continuing education requirement is 100 hours per renewal period. Of those 100 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$140.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$80.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.