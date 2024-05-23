Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Minimum Wage Reports

    These reports contain data on and analyses of statistical information on the demographic characteristics of Pennsylvanians who earn at or below the minimum wage.

    These reports answer questions such as:

     

    How many people earn at or below the minimum wage in Pennsylvania?

    What percent of those employed and those earning hourly wages do they represent?

    Who are they? Are they concentrated in specific groups of age, race, gender, marital status, educational attainment, etc.)

    Are the demographic characteristics of minimum wage workers the same as those who earn above the minimum wage?

    Which industries employ minimum wage workers and in what occupations do they work?

    How has this number and composition of minimum wage workers changed over time?

    In addition, these reports analyze, in a historical context, the impact of inflation on the purchasing power of the minimum wage and compare the annual income derived from the minimum wage to federal poverty thresholds. Lastly, to provide context on a national level, the recent history of Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is compared to those of other states.

    Minimum Wage Reports

    (All links are PDFs)