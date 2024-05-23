Minimum Wage Reports

These reports answer questions such as:
How many people earn at or below the minimum wage in Pennsylvania?
What percent of those employed and those earning hourly wages do they represent?
Who are they? Are they concentrated in specific groups of age, race, gender, marital status, educational attainment, etc.)
Are the demographic characteristics of minimum wage workers the same as those who earn above the minimum wage?
Which industries employ minimum wage workers and in what occupations do they work?
How has this number and composition of minimum wage workers changed over time?
In addition, these reports analyze, in a historical context, the impact of inflation on the purchasing power of the minimum wage and compare the annual income derived from the minimum wage to federal poverty thresholds. Lastly, to provide context on a national level, the recent history of Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is compared to those of other states.
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2024
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2023
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2022
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2021
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2020
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2019
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2018
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2017
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2016
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2015
Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage in 2014