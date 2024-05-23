Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Industries of Interest (IOI) Dashboard

    The Industries of Interest (IOI) interactive dashboard below presents IOI data at the county level. Due to the small number of establishments or dominance of single establishments in some of the industry employment lines, only percentages are shown. You can choose one county by clicking on the map or choose multiple counties using the drop-down menu. You can also specify what industry code(s) to display.

    Dashboard Information

    The Industries of Interest are also available in an Excel Report.​

    This dashboard is temporarily unavailable as we work to re-design it to make it even more useful for our customers.​​​​