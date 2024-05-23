​Industries of Interest (IOI) Dashboard

Dashboard Information
The Industries of Interest are also available in an Excel Report.
This dashboard is temporarily unavailable as we work to re-design it to make it even more useful for our customers.
The Industries of Interest (IOI) interactive dashboard below presents IOI data at the county level. Due to the small number of establishments or dominance of single establishments in some of the industry employment lines, only percentages are shown. You can choose one county by clicking on the map or choose multiple counties using the drop-down menu. You can also specify what industry code(s) to display.
The Industries of Interest are also available in an Excel Report.
This dashboard is temporarily unavailable as we work to re-design it to make it even more useful for our customers.