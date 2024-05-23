Below are data for Table 2a: Occupations of the Experienced Civilian Labor Force for the EEO-1 Job Categories for each of the counties. Any employer with fewer than 150 employees may choose to utilize EEO-1 categories as job groups. This information can be used to determine the percentage of minorities or women with requisite skills in the reasonable recruitment area for each job group. Since these data are available once every five years, users may find it useful to multiply the share (or percentage) of people in a given occupation times the most recent labor force and unemployment data from Table 1 to arrive at an approximation of how many minorities or women might be presently available.

