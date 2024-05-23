Skip to agency navigation
    ​Actuarial Evaluation

    The Actuarial Evaluation of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) program is an annual report that provides a summary of Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation program for the past year and a forecast for the UC program for the next three years. The Actuarial Evaluation contains highlights of UC program improvements and law changes for the year, UC cash flow analyses, a projected three-year outlook and an overview of the economic forecasts used to estimate unemployment compensation activity.

    Past Reports:

    (All links are PDFs)