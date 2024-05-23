Research & Historical Data

Official Website
of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website.
Learn about how many people worked in different jobs and how much they earned.
The Pennsylvania State Data Center has different publications with stats, like information from the U.S. Census Bureau and other government sources.