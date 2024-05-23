Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Mediation Services

    The Bureau of Mediation boosts the Commonwealth's economic development. It fosters cooperative labor relations. First, it offers neutral mediators for talks. Second, it provides training and services. The bureau has a list of unbiased arbitrators. When asked, it delivers panels for collective bargaining disputes. For more information, please email us. 

    Email the Bureau of Mediation

    Services we provide

    Forms

    list of forms pertaining to labor/management services is available. If an alternate version of a form is needed, please contact the Bureau of Mediation at 717-787-2803.