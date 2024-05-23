Mediation Services

Services we provide
Forms
A list of forms pertaining to labor/management services is available. If an alternate version of a form is needed, please contact the Bureau of Mediation at 717-787-2803.
The Bureau of Mediation boosts the Commonwealth's economic development. It fosters cooperative labor relations. First, it offers neutral mediators for talks. Second, it provides training and services. The bureau has a list of unbiased arbitrators. When asked, it delivers panels for collective bargaining disputes. For more information, please email us.
