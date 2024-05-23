The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    The forms accessible on this page are provided for the use of L&I customers only, i.e., for persons who must make application to the Department of Labor & Industry for building approvals or to otherwise comply with the UCC.

    Most of these forms have been copyrighted.

    We ask that persons who are not L&I customers honor this copyright, by not making copies or using the content, in whole or in part, as part of their own Uniform Construction Code enforcement.

    UCC-1

    Application for Annual Permit

    UCC-1A

    Accessibility Advisory Board Petition

    UCC-2

    UCC Plan Review Checklist

    UCC-3

    Application for Building Permit

    UCC-4

    Application for Demolition Permit

    UCC-5

    Application for Sign Permit

    UCC-6 (2009)

    Special Inspections and Observations Statement

    UCC-6 (2015)

    Special Inspections and Observations Statement

    UCC-6 (2018)

    Special Inspections and Observations Statement

    UCC-10

    Complaint Form

    UCC-13

    Recreational Cabin Affidavit

    UCC-15

    Application for Alterations-Level 1 Permit

    UCC-24

    Application for In-Home Day Care Permit

    UCC-26

    Request for Building Plans

    UCC-27

    Request for Duplicate/Revised Occupancy Permit or Certificate of Occupancy

    UCC-29

    Notification of Change in Building Code Official

    UCC-30

    Accessibility Certification Disclosure Statement

    UCC-31

    Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Booklet

    UCC-32

    Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Renewal Booklet

    UCC-33

    Uniform Construction Code Third-Party Agency Website Listing Information (Buildings)

    UCC-34

    Uniform Construction Code Third-Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators)

    UCC-35

    UCC Third Party Agency (TPA) Certification Booklet

    LIBI-26

    Application for Construction and Alteration Permit

    LIIB-112

    Elevator Safety Board Petition

    LIIB-117

    Industrial Board Petition (Buildings)

     