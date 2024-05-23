Frequently Asked Questions

If you have taken initial lead training in Pennsylvania and this is your 1st time applying for a Supervisor, Building Inspector or Risk Assessor certification, be aware that you must apply for and pass the EPA developed Lead Examination in Pennsylvania and apply for certification before the six (6) month interim expiration date. (This date can be found on your initial training course certificate.) This exam is scheduled through our office. You will need to submit the following to take the exam and obtain certification:

Supervisor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBI-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBI-615L (refer to EPA CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), a copy of your Lead Supervisor Initial Training Course Certificate, and current fee for the examination. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBI-607L and the current fee at the same time. If you plan to work in the capacity of the lead Supervisor for a lead Abatement Contractor, you may submit the Application for Lead Contractor Certification-LIBI-613L and the current fee of at the same time as well.

Building Inspector – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBI-622L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate, and the current fee for the examination. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBI-607L and the current fee at the same time.

Risk Assessor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBI-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBI-615L (refer to EPA CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), Verification of Degree-LIBI-614L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate and your Lead Risk Assessor Initial Training Course Certificate, and the current fee for the examination. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBI-607L and the current fee at the same time.

If you have taken initial lead training outside of Pennsylvania and this is your 1st time applying for a Supervisor, Building Inspector or Risk Assessor certification, be aware that you must apply for and pass the EPA developed Lead Examination in Pennsylvania and apply for certification. NOTE: Every applicant must take the EPA developed Lead Examination in Pennsylvania, regardless of if you took an exam in another state. This exam is scheduled through our office. You will need to submit the following to take the exam and obtain certification:

Supervisor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBl-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBl-615L (refer to EPA 40 CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), a copy of your Lead Supervisor Initial Training Course Certificate and any Lead Supervisor Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) you have completed, and the examination fee. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBl-607L and application fee at the same time. If you plan to work in the capacity of the Lead Supervisor for a Lead Abatement Contractor, you may submit the Application for Lead Contractor Certification-LIBl-613L and the Contractor Application fee at the same time as well.

Building Inspector – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBl-622L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate and any Lead Building Inspector Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) you have completed, and the examination fee. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBl-607L and application fee at the same time.

Risk Assessor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBl-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBl-615L (refer to EPA 40 CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), Verification of Degree-LIBl-614L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate, your Lead Risk Assessor Initial Training Course Certificate and any Lead Building Inspector and Risk Assessor Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) you have completed, and the examination fee. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBl-607L and application fee at the same time.

IMPORTANT: Pennsylvania does NOT allow “gaps in lead training”. Lead training taken in Pennsylvania by a Pennsylvania accredited lead training provider is valid for three (3) years. Every state regulates their own lead program differently and training validity periods vary from state to state. It is your responsibility to know and follow all Pennsylvania State and Federal laws and regulations when seeking lead certification for yourself.

The current application forms and fees can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead.