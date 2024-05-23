For Employers & Educators

Skip to agency navigation
    UC Tax Employer Live Chat

    Unemployment for Employers

    Unemployment benefits provide money to people who are out of work and actively seeking employment. Learn how this process works for employers.

    Workers Compensation for Employers

    Workers' compensation is money paid to workers who get hurt or sick because of their job. Learn how this process works for employers.

    Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

    The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps people with disabilities prepare, find, or keep a job.

    Mandatory Postings

    Employers must put up alerts at work so employees know about important labor laws.

    Labor Management Relations

    Labor Management Relations makes sure workers and employers follow labor laws.