The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website is a valuable source for help in seeking Medicare approval of a workers' compensation settlement. Of particular interest is their coordination of benefits page that includes material specific to workers' compensation settlements, such as and overview and links to material such as:
1.
Memoranda to the Medicare Regional Offices
Provides questions and answers as guidelines for the Medicare Regional Offices concerning the obligations of Medicare recipients who are also receiving workers' compensation benefits. Scroll down the page for links to memoranda dated on or before July 11, 2005. The page now links to the December 30, 2005, memorandum addressing prescription drugs benefits and Set-Aside Arrangements.
2.
Workers' Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements (WCMSAs) - Basic Information
A summary of basic principles the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) applies to workers' compensation medical settlements.
3.
Workers' Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements (WCMSAs) - Approval Process
For more on Medicare and workers' compensation:
Additional information on Medicare and workers' compensation can be found on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website.
