    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website is a valuable source for help in seeking Medicare approval of a workers' compensation settlement. Of particular interest is their coordination of benefits page that includes material specific to workers' compensation settlements, such as and overview and links to material such as:

     

     

    1.

    Memoranda to the Medicare Regional Offices

    Provides questions and answers as guidelines for the Medicare Regional Offices concerning the obligations of Medicare recipients who are also receiving workers' compensation benefits. Scroll down the page for links to memoranda dated on or before July 11, 2005. The page now links to the December 30, 2005, memorandum addressing prescription drugs benefits and Set-Aside Arrangements.

    2.

    Workers' Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements (WCMSAs) - Basic Information

    A summary of basic principles the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) applies to workers' compensation medical settlements.

    3.

    Workers' Compensation Medicare Set-Aside Arrangements (WCMSAs) - Approval Process
    Describes the process for submitting a proposed set-aside arrangement for CMS approval. Scroll down the page for links to useful documents, such as a checklist and a sample submission.

     

     

    For more on Medicare and workers' compensation:

     

    Additional information on Medicare and workers' compensation can be found on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website.

    ADR Contact Information

    Judge Manager

    Judges' Office

    Karen A. Wertheimer, Eastern District
    1242 Veterans Highway
    Bristol, PA 19007
    (215) 781-3274

    Allentown
    Bristol
    Lancaster
    Malvern
    Reading

    Robert J. Goduto, Central District
    1010 N. 7th Street, Room 319
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    (717) 783-4419

    Fee Review Hearing Office

    Harrisburg
    Pottsville
    Scranton
    Wilkes-Barre
    Williamsport

    David A. Cicola, Western District
    607 Main Street, Suite 100
    Johnstown, PA 15901
    (814) 533-2494

    Altoona
    Brookville
    Clearfield
    Erie
    Greensburg
    Johnstown
    New Castle
    Pittsburgh
    Uniontown
    Washington

    Holly San Angelo, Southeastern District
    110 North 8th Street, Suite 401
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    (215) 560-2488

    Philadelphia
    Upper Darby

    ​Kelly Smith, Chief Counsel
    651 Boast Street, 10th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    (717) 787-4186

    ​Office of Chief Counsel