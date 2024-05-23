IRE Physician Listing

An Impairment Rating Evaluation (IRE) is a medical examination requested by the insurer and/or their counsel to determine an injured worker’s whole-body impairment due to the compensable injury. The process may be found in section 306(a)(2) of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act.

The bureau will designate an approved IRE physician nearest the injured worker's residence and serve all interested parties via a Notice of Designation. An electronic IRE appointment form (LIBC-765) will follow, providing the appointment date and time. Following the examination, the IRE physician will provide parties with a Determination Face Sheet (LIBC-767) and medical report.

The IRE process can be found within the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).

This page provides the current listing of all departmentally-approved Impairment Rating Evaluation physicians.

Updated 5/28/2024