IRE Physician Listing Details
The below physicians have established proof of:
- Current Commonwealth licensure
- Current certification by an American Board of Medical Specialties approved board or its osteopathic equivalent
- Active clinical practice of at least 20 hours per week
- Completion of a departmentally-approved training course on the performance of evaluations under the AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, 6th edition (second printing, April 2009) or certification in a departmentally-approved examination on the AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, 6th edition (second printing, April 2009).
Click on the letter of the county desired.
|Physician
|Specialty
|Address
|County
|Telephone
|A
|Kaplan, Richard
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|4140 Monroeville Blvd.
Ste 1
Monroeville, PA 15146
|Allegheny
|724-430-5319
|rkaplan@kaplan.rehab
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|4721 McKnight Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|Allegheny
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|1051 Brinton Rd. Ste 301-D
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
|Allegheny
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|2571 Mosside Blvd,
Suite 3
Monroeville, PA 15146
|Allegheny
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|B
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|3113 Green Garden Road
Aliquippa, PA 15001
|Beaver
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Kline, John
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|5479 Pottsville Pike
Leesport, PA 19533
|Berks
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Lincow, Ronald
|Certified Medicolegal Evaluator;
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|2201 Ridgewood Rd
Ste 200
Wyomissing, PA 19610
|Berks
|610-375-6226
|teverham@pmpdocs.com
|Naftulin, Scott
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|5479 Pottsville Pike
Leesport, PA 19533
|Berks
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Pande, Vinit
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|5479 Pottsville Pike, Ste 121
Leesport, PA 19533
|Berks
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Prebola, William
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater
|24569 Route 6
Towanda, PA 18848
|Bradford
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Belletieri, Christopher
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
Certified Impairment Rater
501 Bath Road
|Bucks
|215-633-1750
|kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
|Bereanu, Anca
|Neurology; Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|401 Floral Vale Blvd.,
Yardley, PA 19067
|Bucks
|215-504-9636
|abneuro1@gmail.com
|Fischer, Michael
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
Certified Impairment Rater
501 Bath Road
|Bucks
|215-633-1750
|kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
|Pickard, John
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment
|642 Beaver Street
Bristol, PA 19007
|Bucks
|(215) 785-2626
|john.pickard.do@comcast.net
|Weiss, David
|Orthopaedic Surgery;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|201 Woolstron Drive, Ste 1-D
Ste 2E
Morrisville, PA 19067
|Bucks
|215-736-1266
|regionalime@gmail.com
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|1111 Street Rd
Southampton, PA 18966
|Bucks
|215-545-5630
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|104 Technology Dr. STE 202
Butler, PA 16001
|Butler
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|C
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|290 Jamesway Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
|Cambria
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|30 River Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
|Carbon
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Kline, John
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|1700 Old Gatesburg Rd.
#210
State College, PA 16803
|Centre
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Pande, Vinit
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|1700 Old Gatesburg Rd.
#210
State College, PA 16803
|Centre
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Lincow, Ronald
|Certified Medicolegal Evaluator;
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|100 Arrandale Blvd, Ste 105
Exton, PA 19341
|Chester
|215-338-1811
|teverham@pmpdocs.com
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|1103 Paoli Pike
West Chester, PA 19380
|Chester
|215-545-5630
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|Freenock, Thomas
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|24 Doctors Lane
Ste 104
Clarion, PA 16214
|Clarion
|814-226-2510
|thomas.freenock@butlerhealthsystem.org
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|2 East Market Street
Suite 1
Clearfield, PA 16830
|Clearfield
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Lupinacci, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|175 Lancaster Blvd.
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
|Cumberland
|717-691-4820
|Karrie.hemperly@usphysiatry.com
|D
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|4830 Londonderry Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
|Dauphin
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Charczuk, Maciej
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|2151 Linglestown Rd.
Ste 240
Harrisburg, PA 17110
|Dauphin
|717-541-0700
|pennrehab3@gmail.com
|Kline, John
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|4830 Londonderry Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
|Dauphin
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Grossinger, Steven
|Neurology and Pain Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|891 Baltimore Pike
Springfield, PA 19064
|Delaware
|215-789-6264
|grossinger@gmail.com
|Kennedy, Michael
|Occupational Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|61 S Morton Ave
Ste 6, 1st Fl
Morton, PA, 19070
|Delaware
|302-388-4244
|mkhealth@hotmail.com
|Murphy, William
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|176 S New Middletown Rd
Suite 105
Media, PA 19063
|Delaware
|610-892-7344
|cmurphy@smartrehab.com
|Pande, Vinit
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|57 West Eagle Road
Havertown, PA 19083
|Delaware
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Rodriguez, Daisy
|Internal Medicine
|6778 Market Street
Upper Darby, PA 19082
|Delaware
|215-425-1500
|bc@myinjurydoc.com
|Swamy, Priya
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|1999 Sproul Rd
STE 22
Broomall, PA 19008
|Delaware
|484-461-8154
|Livingwellcpc@gmail.com
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|419 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA 19008
|Delaware
|215-545-5630
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|E
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|3347 W. 12th St.
Ste 101
Erie, PA 16505
|Erie
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|F
|Kaplan, Richard
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|675B Cherry Tree Lane
Uniontown, PA 15401
|Fayette
|724-430-5319
|rkaplan@kaplan.rehab
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|150 Wayland Smith Dr.
STE A
Uniontown, PA 15401
|Fayette
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Naftulin, Scott
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|125 Chambers Hill Rd.
Chambersburg, PA 17202
|Franklin
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|G, I, J
|Ricci, Anthony
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|236 Elm Drive
Suite 102
Waynesburg, PA 15370
|Greene
|724-678-0282
|anrmd@comcast.net
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|660 Stutzman Rd
Indiana, PA 15701
|Indiana
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|L
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|5 Morgan Highway
Suite 4
Scranton, PA 18508
|Lackawanna
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Epstein, Scott
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|4 Meadow
Scranton, PA 18505
|Lackawanna
|570-253-1005
|medicallegal@waynephy.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|5 Morgan Highway
Suite 4
Scranton, PA 18508
|Lackawanna
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Horchos, Paul
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Brain Injury Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|5 Morgan Highway
Suite 4
Scranton, PA 18508
|Lackawanna
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|5 Morgan Highway
Suite 4
Scranton, PA 18508
|Lackawanna
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|248 Granite Run Dr.
Lancaster, PA 17601
|Lancaster
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Lincow, Ronald
|Certified Medicolegal Evaluator;
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|26 D E Roseville Rd
Lancaster, PA 17601
|Lancaster
|215-338-1811
|teverham@pmpdocs.com
|Hand, Steven
|Certified Medicolegal Evaluator;
Orthopaedic Surgery
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|2526 Wilmington Rd
New Castle, PA 16105
|Lawrence
|724-981-2522
|hand55@gmail.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|3131 College Heights Blvd.,
Ste. 2400
Allentown, PA 18104
|Lehigh
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Hernandez, Danny
|Family Practice;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|1707-1709 West Hamilton Street
Allentown PA 18104
|Lehigh
|610-419-3388
|ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|3131 College Heights Blvd.,
Ste. 2400
Allentown, PA 18104
|Lehigh
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|106 Rotary Drive
Valmont Industrial Park West
West Hazelton, PA 18202
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|106 Rotary Drive
Valmont Industrial Park West
West Hazelton, PA 18202
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Hernandez, Danny
|Family Practice;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|274 Susquehanna Ave
Wyoming PA 18644-2033
|Luzerne
|610-419-3388
|ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
|Kline, John
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|150 Mundy Street
MAC IV, First Floor
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Pande, Vinit
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|150 Mundy Street
MAC IV, First Floor
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Prebola, William
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater
|150 Mundy Street
MAC IV, First Floor
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Prebola, William
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater
| 106 Rotary Drive
Valmont Industrial Park West
West Hazelton, PA 18202
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|150 Mundy Street
MAC IV, First Floor
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701
|Luzerne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Prebola, William
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater
|2605 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|Lycoming
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|2605 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
|Lycoming
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|M
|Hand, Steven
|Orthopaedic Surgery;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|2395 Garden Way
Hermitage, PA 16148
|Mercer
|724-981-2522
|hand55@gmail.com
|Jurenovich, Michael
|Orthopaedic Surgery;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner;
Certified MedicoLegal Evaluator
|59 W Main Street
Ste B
Greenville, PA 16125
|Mercer
|724-588-8515
|bonedoc83@gmail.com
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|3150 Highland Road, Suite 103
Hermitage, PA 16148
|Mercer
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|100 Eaglesmere Circle
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
|Monroe
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|100 Eaglesmere Circle
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
|Monroe
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Kim, James
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|175 E Brown St
Ste. 104
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
|Monroe
|570-476-6645
|JKim@gsrh.org
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|2285 Cross Road
Glenside, PA 19038
|Montgomery
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Lerman, Roy
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|700 S. Henderson Rd.
Ste. 308C
King of Prussia, PA 19406
|Montgomery
|610-337-3111
|lizm@mainlinespine.com
|Lincow, Ronald
|Certified Medicolegal Evaluator;
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|649 N Lewis Rd
Suite 220
Royersford, PA 19468
|Montgomery
|215-338-1811
|teverham@pmpdocs.com
|Rodriguez, Daisy
|Internal Medicine
|107 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
|Montgomery
|215-425-1500
|bc@myinjurydoc.com
|Schwartz, Linden M
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|700 S. Henderson Rd.
Ste. 308C
King of Prussia, PA 19406
|Montgomery
|215-233-6226
|mschwartz@myhealth360.org
|Schwartz, Linden M
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|1653 THE FAIRWAY
Suite 216
Jenkintown, PA 19046
|Montgomery
|215-280-3475
|mschwartz@myhealth360.org
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|600 W Germantown Pike
S-120
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
|Montgomery
|610-828-3110
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|N
|Kim, James
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|5 South Broadway
Wind Gap, PA 18091
|Northampton
|610-863-1644
|JKim@gsrh.org
|Naftulin, Scott
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|5325 Northgate Drive
Suite 209
Bethlehem, PA, 18017
|Northampton
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|P
|Bednarz, Lucian
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|3251 North Cedar Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
|Philadelphia
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Belletieri, Christopher
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
Certified Impairment Rater
|11685-D Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
|Philadelphia
|(215) 607-7400
|kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
|Fischer, Michael
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
Certified Impairment Rater
|11685-D Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
|Philadelphia
|(215) 607-7400
|kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
|Fried, Guy
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialties in Spinal Cord Injury, Brain Injury, and Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater
|Magee Rehab
1513 Race Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
|Philadelphia
|215-432-4789
|guyfriedmdllc@aol.com
|Hernandez, Danny
|Family Practice;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|6735 Harbison Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19149
|Philadelphia
|610-419-3388
|ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
|Kaplan, Benjamin
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|9140 Academy Road
Suite A
Philadelphia, PA 19114
|Philadelphia
|215-333-9999
|Sboimel-ne@comcast.net
|Lincow, Ronald
|Certified Medicolegal Evaluator;
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty in Pain Medicine
|2701 Holme Ave
Suite 205
Philadelphia, PA 19152
|Philadelphia
|215-338-1811
|teverham@pmpdocs.com
|Pande, Vinit
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|3251 North Cedar St.
Philadelphia, PA 19134
|Philadelphia
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Pickard, John
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment
|2981 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
|Philadelphia
|215-632-4550
|john.pickard.do@comcast.net
|Rodriguez, Daisy
|Internal Medicine
|2487-89 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
|Philadelphia
|215-425-1500
|bc@myinjurydoc.com
|Walsh, Brian
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment
|4702 N 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19120
|Philadelphia
|215-329-4888
|doctorno61@aol.com
|Walsh, Brian
|Family Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment
|9551 Bustleton Ave
Lower Level
Philadelphia, PA 19115
|Philadelphia
|215-671-0381
|doctorno61@aol.com
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|1608 Walnut St
Fl 4
Philadelphia, PA 19103
|Philadelphia
|215-545-5630
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|MRCP-Northeast
9125 Roosevelt Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
|Philadelphia
|215-545-5630
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|Yang, Lynn
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Certified Impairment Rater
|330 West Oregon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
|Philadelphia
|215-545-5630
|j.boback@mrcponline.com
|S
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|649 S Garfield Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
|Schuylkill
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Hernandez, Danny
|Family Practice;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|3166 N Old Trail
Shamokin Dam, PA 17876
|Snyder
|610-419-3388
|ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|354 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
|Susquehanna
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|U
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|130 Buffalo Road
Ste 104
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|Union
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Wolk, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|130 Buffalo Road
Ste 104
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|Union
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|W
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|440 W Main Street
Monongahela, PA 15063
|Washington
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Platto, Michael
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Electrodiagnostic Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater
|101 Trich Drive, Ste 2
Washington, PA 15301
|Washington
|724-223-9270
|pmr04@comcast.net
|Ricci, Anthony
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|2000 Waterdam Plaza Dr
Ste 140
McMurray, PA 15317
|Washington
|724-678-0282
|anrmd@comcast.net
|Epstein, Scott
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|600 Maple Ave
Suite 3
Honesdale, PA 18431
|Wayne
|570-253-1005
|medicallegal@waynephy.com
|Gentilezza, Kenneth
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
Certified Impairment Rater;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|17 Beech Grove Road
Honesdale, PA 18431
|Wayne
|570-344-3788
|kboyd@nerehab.com
|Moldovan, Jeffrey
|Emergency Medicine
|438 Pellis Rd.
Greensburg, PA 15601
|Westmoreland
|724-962-2100
|jmm@jmmoldovan.com
|Y
|Out of State
|Kennedy, Michael
|Occupational Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|19 Peddler's Village
Christiana, DE 19702
|Out of State - Delaware
|302-388-4244
|mkhealth@hotmail.com
|Kennedy, Michael
|Occupational Medicine;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|560 People's Plaza #287
Newark, DE 19702
|Out of State - Delaware
|302-388-4244
|mkhealth@hotmail.com
|Murphy, William
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|2501 Silverside Rd
Wilmington, DE 19810
|Out of State - Delaware
|610-892-7344
|cmurphy@smartrehab.com
|Weiss, David
|Orthopaedic Surgery;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|1460 Livingston Ave.
Building 400
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
|Out of State - New Jersey
|732-246-0900
|regionalime@gmail.com
|Weiss, David
|Orthopaedic Surgery;
Certified Independent Medical Examiner
|1913 Greentree Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
|Out of State - New Jersey
|215-736-1266
|regionalime@gmail.com
|Schwartz, Nathan
|Anesthesiologist;
Subspecialty Pain Medicine
|MET Healthcare Solutions
2211 W. 34th Street
Houston TX 77018
|Out of State – Texas
|610-428-7797
|nathanschwartz@gmail.com