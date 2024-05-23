Wage Reporting for UC

-
UC-181: Electronic Filing Requirement Waiver Request For Pennsylvania Employers who are unable to comply with the electronic filing requirements must request a temporary waiver allowing submission via paper Forms UC-2 and UC-2A.
UC-855: Electronic Payment Requirement Waiver Request for Pennsylvania This form must be submitted if you are currently unable to comply with the electronic payment requirement and are requesting a temporary waiver allowing you to submit your Unemployment Compensation tax payment via check or money order. NOTE: This request only applies to the employers required by Pennsylvania Regulations to electronically submit payment.
UC-2: Employer's Report for Unemployment Compensation This form is used to report an employer's quarterly gross and taxable wages, and UC contributions due.
UC-2R: Reimbursable Employers
UC-2A: Employer's Quarterly Report Of Wages Paid To Each Employee
UC-2A Supplement: To Employer's Quarterly Report Of Wages Paid To Each Employee This form is used to list employees' social security numbers, names, gross wages earned, and credit weeks for a particular quarter.
UC-2B: Employer's Report of Employment and Business Changes This form is used to report any recent change in name, mailing address, or business location. It is also used to report that an employer no longer has employees or that a business has been sold or discontinued.
UC-2INS: (UC-2/2A/2B Instructions) These are the instructions for the completion of the UC quarterly tax forms.
UC-2X: Pennsylvania UC Correction Report This form is used to make changes to the gross and/or taxable wages previously reported.
UC-2AX: Corrected Pennsylvania Gross Wages Paid to Employees This form is used to make changes to the wage records or credit weeks previously reported.
