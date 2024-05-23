Coverage and Multistate Employment Documents
UC-8: Application To Elect Coverage Under the PA UC Law For Exempt Service And Exempt Employers
This form is used by employers to voluntarily elect coverage under the UC Law.
UC-8A: Application To Elect Coverage Under the PA UC Law For Services Performed Entirely in Another State
This form is used by employers to voluntarily elect coverage under the UC Law, even though services are performed entirely in another state.
UC-55: Employer's Status Report
This form is completed by the employer and used by the Office of UC Tax Services to determine the proper state of coverage for multi-state employees.
UC-111: Pennsylvania Employee Leasing Questionnaire
This form is completed by businesses in the employee leasing service industry where there is a question as to the proper reporting of employees leased to the client(s) from the employee leasing service provider. The PA UC Law requires that all employees of client employers of an employee leasing business be reported under the Unemployment Compensation account of the client. The form can also be used to aid the department in determining the correct business classification of the employee leasing business in cases where the employee leasing business feels it is improperly classified.
RC-1: Employer's Election To Cover Multistate Workers Under The PA UC Law
This form is used to allow an employer to have the wages of those employees who customarily work in two or more states be reported to Pennsylvania.
Completed forms should be mailed to:
Office of UC Tax Services
Status Determinations Unit
PO Box 60849
Harrisburg PA 17106-0849
Completed forms may also be emailed to the department.
