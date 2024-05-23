Federal Programs - Unemployment Compensation

L&I offers four federal programs available for unemployment compensation.
Federal Programs
Interstate & Commuter Unemployment Claims
An interstate unemployment claim (UC) is paid by Pennsylvania. It goes to a person who lost work in Pennsylvania and now lives in and is looking for work in another state. Commuter claims are for people who lost work in Pennsylvania and live in another state, but continue to seek employment in Pennsylvania.
UCX is a government program. It governs unemployment payments for ex-military members. It also covers members of the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These members must meet state and federal guidelines for unemployment benefits.