    Federal Programs - Unemployment Compensation

    L&I offers four federal programs available for unemployment compensation. 

    Federal Programs

    Interstate & Commuter Unemployment Claims

    An interstate unemployment claim (UC) is paid by Pennsylvania. It goes to a person who lost work in Pennsylvania and now lives in and is looking for work in another state. Commuter claims are for people who lost work in Pennsylvania and live in another state, but continue to seek employment in Pennsylvania.

    Unemployment Compensation for Federal Civilian Employee (UCFE)

    Federal Civilian Employees' Unemployment benefits are for eligible federal civilian employees. They get them if they lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

    UC for Ex-Service Member

    UCX is a government program. It governs unemployment payments for ex-military members. It also covers members of the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These members must meet state and federal guidelines for unemployment benefits.

    Disaster Unemployment Assistance

    This helps people who lost their job because of a major disaster by giving them unemployment assistance and help finding a new job.

