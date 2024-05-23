2015 PLRB FINAL Orders
March
December
John Gatto v. Somerset AreaSchool District
PERA-C-15-270-W
(Final Order)
In the Matter of the Employees of Midd-West School District
PERA-U-14-354-E
(PERA-R-92-701-E)
(Final Order)
Anthony Stevenson v. Great Valley School District
PERA-C-15-232-E
(Final Order)
November
Chester Upland Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chester Upland School District and Chester Upland Educational Support Personnel Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chester Upland School District
PERA-C-13-327-E
PERA-C-13-328-E
(Final Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Ford City Borough
PERA-U-14-257-W
(PERA-R-87-70-W)
(Final Order)
October
PA State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections Rockview SCI
PERA-C-14-319-E
(Final Order)
September
Upper St. Clair Education Support Professional Association v. Upper St. Clair School District
PERA-C-14-265-W
(Final Order)
August
Middletown Borough Police Officers Association v. Middletown Borough
PF-C-13-109-E
(Final Order)
Pearl MacKerchar v. Philadelphia School District and Public School Employees’ Retirement System
PERA-C-15-150
(Final Order)
July
AFSCME Council 33 v. City of Philadelphia
PERA-C-11-324-E
(Final Order)
Transport Workers Union of America, Local 282 v. Bristol Township School District
PERA-C-12-341-E
(Final Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Kaolin Mushroom Farms, Inc.
PLRA-D-14-8-E
(PLRA-R-93-9-E)
(Final Order)
AFSCME Council 47 v. City of Philadelphia
PERA-C-11-387-E
(Final Order)
June
Carbon County Sheriffs Association v. Carbon County
PERA-R-14-337-E
(Final Order)
Gail S. Knauer V. International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1803
PF-C-15-7-E
(Final Order)
Gail S. Knauer V. City of Reading
PF-C-15-6-E
(Final Order)
May
Allentown Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Allentown City School District
PERA-C-15-65-E
(Final Order)
April
Temple Association of University Professionals v. Temple University
PERA-C-12-332-E
(Final Order)
Daniel C. Angelucci v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole
PERA-C-14-44-E
(Final Order)
Teamsters Local 529 v. Elkland Borough
PERA-C-15-42-E
(Final Order)
February
Blackhawk Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Blackhawk School District
PERA-C-14-58-W
(Final Order)
Allentown Education Association PSEA/NEA v. Allentown City School District
PERA-C-14-406-E
(Final Order)
Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association v. Palmyra Borough
PF-C-13-65-E
(Final Order)
January
In The Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia
PERA-U-13-175-E
(Order Directing Remand to Hearing Examiner for Further Proceedings)
In The Matter of the Employes of Philadelphia Parx Racetrack
PLRA-R-14-11-E
(Final Order)