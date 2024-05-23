Skip to agency navigation
    2015 PLRB FINAL Orders

     

    January

    February

    March

    April

    May

    June

    July

    August

    September

    October

    November

    December

     

    John Gatto v. Somerset AreaSchool District
    PERA-C-15-270-W
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employees of Midd-West School District

    PERA-U-14-354-E
    (PERA-R-92-701-E)
    (Final Order)

    Anthony Stevenson v. Great Valley School District
    PERA-C-15-232-E
    (Final Order)

    Chester Upland Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chester Upland School District and Chester Upland Educational Support Personnel Association, PSEA/NEA v. Chester Upland School District
    PERA-C-13-327-E
    PERA-C-13-328-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Ford City Borough
    PERA-U-14-257-W
    (PERA-R-87-70-W)
    (Final Order)

    PA State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections Rockview SCI
    PERA-C-14-319-E
    (Final Order)

    Upper St. Clair Education Support Professional Association v. Upper St. Clair School District
    PERA-C-14-265-W
    (Final Order)

    Middletown Borough Police Officers Association v. Middletown Borough
    PF-C-13-109-E
    (Final Order)

    Pearl MacKerchar v. Philadelphia School District and Public School Employees’ Retirement System
    PERA-C-15-150
    (Final Order)

    AFSCME Council 33 v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-11-324-E
    (Final Order)

    Transport Workers Union of America, Local 282 v. Bristol Township School District
    PERA-C-12-341-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Kaolin Mushroom Farms, Inc.
    PLRA-D-14-8-E
    (PLRA-R-93-9-E)
    (Final Order)

    AFSCME Council 47 v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-11-387-E
    (Final Order)

    Carbon County Sheriffs Association v. Carbon County
    PERA-R-14-337-E
    (Final Order)

    Gail S. Knauer V. International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1803
    PF-C-15-7-E
    (Final Order)

    Gail S. Knauer V. City of Reading
    PF-C-15-6-E
    (Final Order)

    Allentown Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Allentown City School District
    PERA-C-15-65-E
    (Final Order)

    Temple Association of University Professionals v. Temple University
    PERA-C-12-332-E
    (Final Order)

    Daniel C. Angelucci v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole
    PERA-C-14-44-E
    (Final Order)

    Teamsters Local 529 v. Elkland Borough
    PERA-C-15-42-E
    (Final Order)

    Blackhawk Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Blackhawk School District
    PERA-C-14-58-W
    (Final Order)

    Allentown Education Association PSEA/NEA v. Allentown City School District
    PERA-C-14-406-E
    (Final Order)

    Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association v. Palmyra Borough
    PF-C-13-65-E
    (Final Order)

    In The Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia
    PERA-U-13-175-E
    (Order Directing Remand to Hearing Examiner for Further Proceedings)

    In The Matter of the Employes of Philadelphia Parx Racetrack
    PLRA-R-14-11-E
    (Final Order)