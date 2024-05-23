The .gov means its official.

NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

Date: April 11, 2024 Contact: Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary

717-787-1091

nbortner@pa.gov

Subject: Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

Section 802(2) of the Public Employe Relations Act provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

Fact-Finder Marc A. Winters issued a report in the matter of the employees of Butler County Community College.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by the Butler County Community College Educational Support Personnel Association, PSEA/NEA and rejected by Butler County Community College.

The Public Employe Relations Act provides in Section 802(3) that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact-finder.

The complete text of the fact-finder's report is available here.