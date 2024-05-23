Official Website
Upper Bucks County Technical School
Green Tree Borough (Teamsters Local 249)
Frazier School District (Teamsters Local Union No. 491)
Penn-Trafford School District (SEIU)
Sharpsville Area School District and AFSCME Local 0633
Gateway School District and Gateway Education Association, PSEA
Sharon City School District and Sharon Teachers Association PSEA/NEA
Cameron County Education Association PSEA/NEA (Cameron County School District)
In the Matter of the Impasse Between Karns City Area Educational Support Personnel Association and Karns City Area School District
In the Matter of the Employees of the Methacton School District