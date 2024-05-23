Skip to agency navigation
    Grievance Mediation

    Grievance mediation is a helpful, optional way to solve problems.

    Overview

    Grievance Mediation is available to both public and private sectors.

    Before setting an mediation hearing, reach out to your local Regional Office. A mediator will be assigned to your case and contact both sides to schedule a grievance hearing within two weeks. The timing and place of the hearing will depend on when everyone is available.

    Note: all labor agreements use the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation for grievance mediation.

    How it works

    The process for Grievance Mediation is as follows: 

    1. Facts Presentation: During the hearing, the mediator will ask questions to understand what happened, letting people explain their side.

    2. Flexibility: The mediator allows both sides to share their story freely, without strict rules like in a court trial.

    3. Settlement Attempt: After hearing both sides, the mediator tries to help them agree on a solution.

    4. Next Steps: If they can't agree, they can still go to arbitration without any negative effects.

    Advantages of Grievance Mediation

    • Cooperation: When an agreement is made, both sides usually agree on the terms by themselves, instead of the decision being forced on them. This way, both sides are happy.
    • Speed: Grievance mediation happens quickly and effectively.
    • Cost: The Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation's services are free for both sides.
    • Fair Process: The person with the complaint gets to tell their side and help find a solution everyone agrees on.
    • No Precedent: What happens in mediation doesn't set rules for future complaints unless agreed upon.
    • Flexibility: The mediator can find solutions that work better for both sides.
    • Efficiency: Fewer weak cases go to arbitration, making the process faster. 