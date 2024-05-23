Skip to agency navigation
    Mediation

    The Bureau of Mediation helps businesses, government, employers, and workers cooperate better at their workplaces.

    Mediation Forms

    Overview

    The Bureau of Mediation helps businesses and workers in Pennsylvania work together better. We use trained mediators to help solve problems between employers and employees. We also teach both sides how to work together effectively.

    We have different programs to help:

    Forms

    Here is list of forms for labor and management services that you can download online. If you need a different version of a form, please contact the Bureau of Mediation at 717-787-2803.

    View Mediation Forms

    Contact us

    For quick responses, email the Bureau of Mediation Services at RA-LIBMED@pa.gov. Include your contact details. You can also reach us at:

    Bureau of Mediation Headquarters Department of Labor & Industry
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    Phone: (717) 787-2803