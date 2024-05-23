The Industrial Board has six members chosen by the Governor and approved by the Senate. The Secretary of Labor & Industry, or their chosen person, leads the Board. Members include:

an architect an engineer, a building industry expert in safety, a representative from a worker group with safety experience, and two regular citizens.

The Industrial Board forms Advisory Boards to assist with specific tasks. Currently, there are two: the Boiler Advisory Board and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Advisory Board. Members of these boards are chosen by the Secretary of Labor & Industry. Their main job is to create and manage rules and provide assistance. The Advisory Boards hold meetings as scheduled by their Chairman.

The Industrial Board meets every month. They listen to cases and decide on rules for: