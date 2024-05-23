Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Asbestos certified Inspector/Management Planner:

    Kenneth W. Halk Sr.

    Asbestos Certification Number: 062620
    Holds Certification as a(n): Inspector
    Employer: Penn E&R, 13180 Route 6, Mansfield, PA

    point of contact

    Matthew A. Tusing

    Phone: 570-724-1700
    Email: mtusing@penn-er.com

    Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector

    Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.

    Adams ClintonLackawannaPike 
    Allegheny Columbia Lancaster Potter
    Armstrong Crawford Lawrence Schuylkill 
    Beaver Cumberland Lebanon Snyder 
    Bedford Dauphin Lehigh Somerset 
    Berks DelawareLuzerneSullivan
    Blair Elk LycomingSusquehanna
    BradfordErie McKean Tioga
    Bucks Fayette Mercer Union 
    Butler Forest Mifflin Venango 
    Cambria Franklin Monroe Warren 
    Cameron Fulton Montgomery Washington 
    Carbon Greene Montour Wayne 
    Centre Huntingdon Northampton Westmoreland 
    Chester Indiana NorthumberlandWyoming
    Clarion Jefferson Perry York 
    Clearfield Juniata Philadelphia   