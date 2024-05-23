Kenneth W. Halk Sr.

Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector
Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.
|Adams
|Clinton
|✓
|Lackawanna
|✓
|Pike
|Allegheny
|Columbia
|Lancaster
|Potter
|✓
|Armstrong
|Crawford
|Lawrence
|Schuylkill
|Beaver
|Cumberland
|Lebanon
|Snyder
|Bedford
|Dauphin
|Lehigh
|Somerset
|Berks
|Delaware
|✓
|Luzerne
|✓
|Sullivan
|✓
|Blair
|Elk
|Lycoming
|✓
|Susquehanna
|✓
|Bradford
|✓
|Erie
|McKean
|Tioga
|✓
|Bucks
|Fayette
|Mercer
|Union
|Butler
|Forest
|Mifflin
|Venango
|Cambria
|Franklin
|Monroe
|Warren
|Cameron
|Fulton
|Montgomery
|Washington
|Carbon
|Greene
|Montour
|Wayne
|Centre
|Huntingdon
|Northampton
|Westmoreland
|Chester
|Indiana
|Northumberland
|✓
|Wyoming
|✓
|Clarion
|Jefferson
|Perry
|York
|Clearfield
|Juniata
|Philadelphia