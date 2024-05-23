Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Asbestos certified Inspector/Management Planner:

    Jeffrey M. Sasek

    Asbestos Certification Number: 061891
    Holds Certification as a(n): Inspector
    Employer: Canfield Development, 2536 Library Road, Pittsburgh PA, 15234

    point of contact

    Jeff Sasek

    Phone: 724-413-1215
    Email: canfielddev@gmail.com

    Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector

    Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.

    Adams Clinton Lackawanna Pike 
    AlleghenyColumbia Lancaster Potter
    ArmstrongCrawfordLawrenceSchuylkill 
    BeaverCumberland Lebanon Snyder 
    BedfordDauphin Lehigh Somerset
    Berks Delaware Luzerne Sullivan 
    BlairElkLycoming Susquehanna 
    Bradford ErieMcKeanTioga 
    Bucks FayetteMercerUnion 
    ButlerForestMifflin Venango
    CambriaFranklin Monroe Warren
    Cameron FultonMontgomery Washington
    Carbon GreeneMontour Wayne 
    Centre HuntingdonNorthampton Westmoreland
    Chester IndianaNorthumberland Wyoming 
    ClarionJeffersonPerry York 
    ClearfieldJuniata Philadelphia   