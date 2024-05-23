Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Asbestos certified Inspector/Management Planner:

    Doug Finke

    Asbestos Certification Number: 042272
    Holds Certification as a(n): Inspector and Management Planner
    Employer: Professional Service Industries, 850 Poplar Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  

    point of contact

    Phone: 412-385-0585
    Email: doug.finke@intertek.com

    Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector

    Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.

    AdamsClinton Lackawanna Pike 
    AlleghenyColumbia
    		Lancaster Potter 
    ArmstrongCrawford
    		Lawrence Schuylkill 
    BeaverCumberlandLebanon Snyder 
    BedfordDauphinLehigh Somerset
    BerksDelawareLuzerne Sullivan 
    BlairElkLycomingSusquehanna 
    Bradford ErieMcKeanTioga 
    BucksFayetteMercerUnion
    ButlerForestMifflinVenango
    CambriaFranklinMonroe Warren 
    CameronFultonMontgomery Washington
    CarbonGreeneMontour Wayne 
    CentreHuntingdonNorthampton Westmoreland
    ChesterIndianaNorthumberland Wyoming 
    ClarionJeffersonPerryYork
    ClearfieldJuniata Philadelphia   