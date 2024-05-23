Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Asbestos certified Inspector/Management Planner:

    Craig F. Smithbower

    Asbestos Certification Number: 044874
    Holds Certification as a(n): Inspector and Management Planner
    Employer: Keystone Environmental Health and Safety Services, Inc., 1111 12th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601

    point of contact

    Matt Farabaugh

    Phone: 814-944-3680
    Email: Matt.Farabaugh@keystoneehs.com

    Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector

    Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.

    AdamsClintonLackawanna Pike 
    Allegheny Columbia LancasterPotter
    ArmstrongCrawfordLawrenceSchuylkill
    BeaverCumberlandLebanon Snyder
    BedfordDauphinLehigh Somerset
    Berks Delaware Luzerne Sullivan
    BlairElkLycomingSusquehanna 
    Bradford ErieMcKeanTioga
    Bucks FayetteMercerUnion
    ButlerForestMifflinVenango
    CambriaFranklinMonroe Warren
    CameronFultonMontgomery Washington
    Carbon GreeneMontourWayne 
    CentreHuntingdonNorthampton Westmoreland
    Chester IndianaNorthumberlandWyoming
    ClarionJeffersonPerryYork
    ClearfieldJuniataPhiladelphia   