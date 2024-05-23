Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Name of Asbestos certified Inspector/Management Planner:

    Charlotte Sipes

    Asbestos Certification Number: 022935
    Holds Certification as a(n): Inspector
    Employer: Tom Sipes Demolition Company, 114 Bauer Road, Monaca, PA 15061

    point of contact

    Tom Sipes

    Phone: 412-974-0658
    Email: ttsdemo@gmail.com 

    Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector

    Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.

    AdamsClinton Lackawanna Pike 
    AlleghenyColumbia LancasterPotter
    ArmstrongCrawford Lawrence Schuylkill
    BeaverCumberland Lebanon Snyder 
    BedfordDauphin Lehigh Somerset
    BerksDelaware Luzerne Sullivan 
    BlairElkLycoming Susquehanna
    BradfordErieMcKean Tioga
    BucksFayetteMercer Union 
    ButlerForestMifflin Venango
    CambriaFranklinMonroe Warren
    CameronFultonMontgomery Washington
    Carbon GreeneMontour Wayne
    CentreHuntingdonNorthampton Westmoreland
    Chester IndianaNorthumberland Wyoming 
    ClarionJeffersonPerry York 
    ClearfieldJuniataPhiladelphia   