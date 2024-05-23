Charlotte Sipes

Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector
Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.
|Adams
|✓
|Clinton
|Lackawanna
|Pike
|Allegheny
|✓
|Columbia
|Lancaster
|✓
|Potter
|✓
|Armstrong
|✓
|Crawford
|Lawrence
|Schuylkill
|✓
|Beaver
|✓
|Cumberland
|Lebanon
|Snyder
|Bedford
|✓
|Dauphin
|Lehigh
|Somerset
|✓
|Berks
|✓
|Delaware
|Luzerne
|Sullivan
|Blair
|✓
|Elk
|✓
|Lycoming
|Susquehanna
|✓
|Bradford
|✓
|Erie
|✓
|McKean
|Tioga
|✓
|Bucks
|✓
|Fayette
|✓
|Mercer
|Union
|Butler
|✓
|Forest
|✓
|Mifflin
|Venango
|✓
|Cambria
|✓
|Franklin
|✓
|Monroe
|Warren
|✓
|Cameron
|✓
|Fulton
|✓
|Montgomery
|Washington
|✓
|Carbon
|Greene
|✓
|Montour
|Wayne
|✓
|Centre
|✓
|Huntingdon
|✓
|Northampton
|Westmoreland
|✓
|Chester
|Indiana
|✓
|Northumberland
|Wyoming
|Clarion
|✓
|Jefferson
|✓
|Perry
|York
|Clearfield
|✓
|Juniata
|✓
|Philadelphia