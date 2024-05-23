Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector
Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.
|Adams
|✓
|Clinton
|✓
|Lackawanna
|Pike
|Allegheny
|Columbia
|Lancaster
|✓
|Potter
|✓
|Armstrong
|✓
|Crawford
|✓
|Lawrence
|✓
|Schuylkill
|✓
|Beaver
|✓
|Cumberland
|✓
|Lebanon
|Snyder
|✓
|Bedford
|✓
|Dauphin
|✓
|Lehigh
|Somerset
|✓
|Berks
|Delaware
|Luzerne
|Sullivan
|✓
|Blair
|✓
|Elk
|✓
|Lycoming
|✓
|Susquehanna
|Bradford
|Erie
|✓
|McKean
|✓
|Tioga
|✓
|Bucks
|Fayette
|✓
|Mercer
|✓
|Union
|✓
|Butler
|✓
|Forest
|✓
|Mifflin
|✓
|Venango
|✓
|Cambria
|✓
|Franklin
|✓
|Monroe
|Warren
|✓
|Cameron
|✓
|Fulton
|✓
|Montgomery
|Washington
|✓
|Carbon
|Greene
|✓
|Montour
|✓
|Wayne
|Centre
|✓
|Huntingdon
|✓
|Northampton
|Westmoreland
|✓
|Chester
|Indiana
|✓
|Northumberland
|✓
|Wyoming
|Clarion
|✓
|Jefferson
|✓
|Perry
|✓
|York
|✓
|Clearfield
|✓
|Juniata
|✓
|Philadelphia