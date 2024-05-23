CTI at HGAC: Federal CARES Act

Federal CARES Act By the Numbers
- $134,075 of Emergency Financial Aid Grant was distributed to students under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act as of June 30, 2020
- 93 students at the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center could be eligible to participate in the Federal student financial aid programs under Section 484 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and thus are eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act.
- 93 students have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act.
- The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center determined all students eligible for Federal Student Aid were eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants. Funds were distributed evenly amongst each eligible student. Each of the 93 eligible students received $1,441.66 in Emergency Financial Aid Grants under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act.
Quarterly and Expenditure Reports
- HEERF I, II, III Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report - 10/7/2022
- HEERF I, II, III Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report - 10/6/2022
- HEERF I, II, III Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report - 7/8/2022
- HEERF I, II, III Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report - 6/30/2022
- HEERF I, II, III Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report – 6/30/2021
- CARES Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Reporting - 3/31/21
- May 12, 2020 Letter to CTI Students about CARES Funding
- CARES Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report - 12/31/20
- CARES Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report - 10/30/20