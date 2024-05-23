Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Contact Information for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services

    Below is the contact information for offices that can assist you with hearing services.

    Email ODHH

    Harrisburg Office (Main Office)

    651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Central Service Area:

    Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Union and York

    Phone/TTY717-783-4912 v/tty
    Phone/TTY (PA Only)800-233-3008
    Videophone717-831-1928
    Fax717-705-9345

     

    Allentown Office

    45 North Fourth Street
    Allentown, PA 18102

    Eastern Service Area:

    Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming

    Phone484-866-9929
    v/tty (PA only) 800-233-3008
    Videophone484-866-9929
    TTY610-821-6111
    Fax610-821-6110

    Johnstown Office

    727 Goucher Street
    Room # A-120
    Johnstown, PA 15905

    Western Service Area:

    Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland

    Phone814-792-2381
    Phone/TTY (PA Only)800-233-3008
    Videophone814-792-2381
    TTY717-783-4912
    Fax814-255-3406

     