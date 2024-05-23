Welding Technology Diploma Program

Welding Technology
13,50 hours, 3 terms, 12 months | Maximum class size: 20
Students will be eligible to take the AWS Certification Test at the completion of the Welding Technology program. The first attempt is covered by the cost of tuition. Subsequent re-takes will be at the student’s expense.
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this diploma program:
Entrance Requirements
- High school diploma
- GED certificate, or
- A high school transcript indicating graduation
Instructional Equipment
Instructional equipment includes, but is not limited to:
- 3D Virtual Reality Augmented Welder
- CNC Torchmate Plasma Cutter
- Non-Destructive and Destructive Testing Equipment
- Lincoln Welding Machines
- Break Press
- Drill Press
- Hydraulic Sheer
Employment Opportunities
Graduates of the Welding Technology program are qualified for entry-level positions such as:
- Welder
- Maintenance Welder
- MIG Welder
- TIG Welder
- Welding Shop Assistant
- Welder-Fabricator
- Fabricator
- Jig/Fixture Builder
- Welder Helper
- Fitter Helper
Term I
|Course Code
|Course Description
|Credits
|WT-101
|Welding Fundamentals I
|5
|WT-102
|Safety in Welding
|3
|WT-103
|Fabrication Math I
|5
|WT-104
|Economics of Welding
|3
|Term Total: 16
Term II
|Course Code
|Course Description
|Credits
|WT-201
|Welding Fundamentals II
|5
|WT-202
|Understanding Welding Symbols
|3
|WT-203
|Fabrication Math II
|5
|WT-204
|Metallurgy I
|3
|Term Total: 16
Term III
|Course Code
|Course Description
|Credits
|WT-301
|Welding Fundamentals III
|5
|WT-302
|Destructive Testing
|3
|WT-303
|Science of Non-Destructive Testing
|3
|WT-304
|Metallurgy II
|3
|CA-207
|Career Prep: Employment Readiness
|3
|Term Total: 19
|Term Total: 49