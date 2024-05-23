Skip to agency navigation
    Welding Technology Diploma Program

    The Welding Technology diploma program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills and knowledge in the welding and fabrication industry. Hands-on training follows classroom instruction.

    Welding Technology

    13,50 hours, 3 terms, 12 months | Maximum class size: 20

    Students will be eligible to take the AWS Certification Test at the completion of the Welding Technology program. The first attempt is covered by the cost of tuition. Subsequent re-takes will be at the student’s expense.

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this diploma program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements

    • High school diploma
    • GED certificate, or
    • A high school transcript indicating graduation

    Instructional Equipment

    Instructional equipment includes, but is not limited to:

    • 3D Virtual Reality Augmented Welder
    • CNC Torchmate Plasma Cutter
    • Non-Destructive and Destructive Testing Equipment
    • Lincoln Welding Machines
    • Break Press
    • Drill Press
    • Hydraulic Sheer

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates of the Welding Technology program are qualified for entry-level positions such as:

    • Welder
    • Maintenance Welder
    • MIG Welder
    • TIG Welder
    • Welding Shop Assistant
    • Welder-Fabricator
    • Fabricator
    • Jig/Fixture Builder
    • Welder Helper
    • Fitter Helper

    Term I

    Course CodeCourse DescriptionCredits
    WT-101Welding Fundamentals I5
    WT-102Safety in Welding3
    WT-103Fabrication Math I5
    WT-104Economics of Welding3
    Term Total: 16

    Term II

    Course CodeCourse DescriptionCredits
    WT-201Welding Fundamentals II5
    WT-202Understanding Welding Symbols3
    WT-203Fabrication Math II5
    WT-204Metallurgy I3
    Term Total: 16

    Term III

    Course CodeCourse DescriptionCredits
    WT-301Welding Fundamentals III5
    WT-302Destructive Testing3
    WT-303Science of Non-Destructive Testing3
    WT-304Metallurgy II3
    CA-207
    		Career Prep: Employment Readiness 
    		3
    Term Total: 19
    Term Total: 49