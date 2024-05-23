Essential Workplace Skills for Distribution and Warehousing Program

This training is available in 8-week modules and uses a flexible model that allows students to choose skills needed for their career path. Through consultation with the Academic Advisor and Counselor, students may select basic skills training in receiving, storing, sorting, packing, shipping, freight handling and/or controlling of products and materials. This training can be combined with other Essential Workplace Skills.
Considerations Prior to Entry
- Ability to lift 30 lbs.
- Ability to walk, stand for extended period, bend, squat, go up/down ladders
- Ability to read and do basic math
- Ability to follow written and oral instructions
Instructional Equipment
- Hand-trucks and dollies
- Manual and powered industrial lift trucks
- Scales
- Carton sealing equipment
- Stretch wrap and banding equipment
- Rolling safety ladders
- Carton cutting tools
- Electronic devices used for bar codes, scanning, automatic identification, and tracking
Training Includes
- Materials handling
- Shipping and receiving
- Inventory management; stocking
- Order Processing; picking and packing