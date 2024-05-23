Early Childhood Education Program

Course Requirements
1,425 hours, 3 terms, 12 months, 45 credit hours
Maximum class size: 10
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:
Entrance Requirements Needed Prior to Admission
- High school diploma or GED
- Pass a criminal background check
- Documentation of physical examination within previous year
- Negative two step test for tuberculosis
- Pass a drug screen
Instructional Equipment
Includes, but is not limited to:
- Computers
- Diaper changing station
- Age appropriate indoor and outdoor furniture used to create learning centers
Employment Opportunities
Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:
- Childcare Aide
- Special Education Aide
- Paraprofessional
- Early Head Start Teacher
- Pre-K Counts Teacher Assistant
- Early Head Start Home Visitor
- Head Start Assistant Teacher
Certification
- Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential
Term I
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
RS-01
|Business Communications
3
RS-02
|Personal Finance
3
BE-11
|Microsoft Office Suite
3
|Intro to Early Childhood Programs
3
|Childhood Development/Developmentally Appropriate Practice
3
Term Total: 15
Term II
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
|Social/Emotional Development and Positive Guidance
4
|Using Assessment to Plan Effective Curriculum
4
|Early Childhood Education Practicum 1
6
Term Total: 14
Term III
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
|Early Childhood Education Practicum 2
10
|Early Childhood Capstone
3
Term Total: 13