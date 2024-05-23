Essential Workplace Skills for Maintenance and Building Trades Program

This training is available in 8-week modules and uses a flexible model that allows students to choose skills needed for their career path. Through consultation with the Academic Advisor and Counselor, students may select basic skills training in trade labor skills, maintenance and repair, grounds keeping and commercial cleaning. This training can be combined with other Essential Workplace Skills.
Considerations Prior to Entry
- Ability to follow written and oral instructions
- Ability to perform basic math and to read a ruler
- Ability to walk, crawl, climb, stoop, push, pull, bend, and lift 75 lbs.
- Ability to tolerate various conditions involving temperature, fumes, chemical irritation, and noise
Instructional Equipment
- Hand tools
- Power tools and equipment
- Custodial equipment
- Cleaning supplies
Training Includes
- Workplace safety
- Hand and power tools
- General laborer tasks
- Commercial cleaning
- Grounds maintenance
- Basic carpentry
- Facility repair and maintenance
- Mechanical maintenance
- Painting
- Introduction to plumbing and electrical work