    Automotive Technology Diploma Program

    The Automotive Technology diploma program provides instruction in entry-level skills in parts replacement, troubleshooting, minor repairs, general engine tune-up and preparation for state inspection of motor vehicles. 

    Course Requirements

    Students will be eligible to take the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle State Inspection Examination as part of their training. Proper tool handling, equipment and safety procedures are emphasized throughout the program.

    1,350 hours, 3 terms, 12 months | Maximum class size: 15

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this diploma program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements

    • High school diploma
    • GED certificate, or
    • A high school transcript indicating graduation

    Instructional Equipment

    Instructional equipment includes, but is not limited to:

    • Basic engine analyzer
    • Alignment machine
    • Tire changing machine
    • Starter generator tester
    • Alternator tester
    • Brake lathe and computers

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates qualify for entry-level employment t service stations, independent garages, car dealerships, and retail outlets offering automotive service, including:

    • Automotive Technician
    • Automobile Mechanic
    • Maintenance Technician
    • Fleet Mechanic
    • Service Technician
    • Lube Technician
    • Quick Service Technician
    • Alignment Technician
    • Tire Installer,
    • Tire Shop Mechanic

    Term I

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    AT-101

    		Shop Fundamentals

    3

    AT-102

    		Engine Repair

    3

    AT-104

    		Brake Systems

    5

    AT-106

    		Vehicle Service/Maintenance

    5

    Term Total: 16    

    Term II

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    AT-203

    		Electrical/Electronics I

    5

    AT-205

    		Steering/Suspension

    3

    AT-207

    		Engine Performance I

    3

    AT-208

    		PA Vehicle Safety Certification

    3

    BR-9

    		Welding/Brazing

    3

    Term Total:  17   

    Term III

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    AT-303

    		Electrical/Electronics II

    3

    AT-307

    		Engine Performance II

    3

    AT-309

    		Manual Drive Train and Axles

    3

    AT-311

    		Practical Automotive Technology Operations

    5

    ​CA-207
    		​Career Prep: Employment Readiness
    		​3

    Term Total: 17    

    Program Total: 50   