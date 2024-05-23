Automotive Technology Diploma Program

Course Requirements
Students will be eligible to take the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle State Inspection Examination as part of their training. Proper tool handling, equipment and safety procedures are emphasized throughout the program.
1,350 hours, 3 terms, 12 months | Maximum class size: 15
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this diploma program:
Entrance Requirements
- High school diploma
- GED certificate, or
- A high school transcript indicating graduation
Instructional Equipment
Instructional equipment includes, but is not limited to:
- Basic engine analyzer
- Alignment machine
- Tire changing machine
- Starter generator tester
- Alternator tester
- Brake lathe and computers
Employment Opportunities
Graduates qualify for entry-level employment t service stations, independent garages, car dealerships, and retail outlets offering automotive service, including:
- Automotive Technician
- Automobile Mechanic
- Maintenance Technician
- Fleet Mechanic
- Service Technician
- Lube Technician
- Quick Service Technician
- Alignment Technician
- Tire Installer,
- Tire Shop Mechanic
Term I
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
AT-101
|Shop Fundamentals
3
AT-102
|Engine Repair
3
AT-104
|Brake Systems
5
AT-106
|Vehicle Service/Maintenance
5
Term Total: 16
Term II
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
AT-203
|Electrical/Electronics I
5
AT-205
|Steering/Suspension
3
AT-207
|Engine Performance I
3
AT-208
|PA Vehicle Safety Certification
3
BR-9
|Welding/Brazing
3
Term Total: 17
Term III
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
AT-303
|Electrical/Electronics II
3
AT-307
|Engine Performance II
3
AT-309
|Manual Drive Train and Axles
3
AT-311
|Practical Automotive Technology Operations
5
|CA-207
|Career Prep: Employment Readiness
|3
Term Total: 17
Program Total: 50