    Skills Trade Programs

    Our skilled trade programs provide you with the skills to pursue a career that combines hands-on work with a solid knowledge base. 

    Automotive Technology

    CTI at HGAC student works on a tire

    In state-of-the-art labs, put your troubleshooting talents to the test. Engage yourself in real-life diagnostic situations. Using the latest software, test and diagnose automobile issues. When you're finished, you'll have the advanced competence required for a high-demand profession in automotive technology.

    1,350 hours | 3 terms: 12 months

    Automotive Technology Program

    Welding Technology

    Welding student uses tools in class

    Are you interested in a hands-on career with a rewarding job that involves restoring and making items that people require daily? CTI has a place for you whether you're starting a new career or seeking to learn a new type of welding.

    1,350 hours | 3 terms: 12 months

    Welding Technology Program

    CTI at HGAC Resources

    Admissions

    Ready to take the next step? Our counselors can help you set your education goals and walk you through the application process to get your CTI education.

    CTI at HGAC Admissions

    Financial Aid

    Our counselors can help you understand federal aid applications and answer questions you have about your tuition. *Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

    CTI at HGAC Financial Aid

    Support Services

    CTI at HGAC is here to support you when it comes time to enter the job market. Get advice on your resume, interview training, and more with our career services team.

    CTI at HGAC Support