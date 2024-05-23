Skip to agency navigation
    AST Networking Technology

    The Associate in Specialized Technology Networking Technology program provides instruction in basic and advanced training in diagnosing and solving network problems.

    Course Requirements

    1,800 hours, 4 terms, 16 months
    Maximum class size: 30 

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements needed prior to admission

    • High school diploma
    • GED certificate, or
    • A high school transcript indicating graduation

    Instructional Equipment

    Includes, but is not limited to:

    • Volt-Ohm meters
    • computer labs,
    • Various copper and fiber cable testers
    • several anti-virus and utility software packages

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:

    • Computer Service Technician
    • Computer Network Specialist
    •  Computer Support Specialist
    • Help Desk Technician
    • Technical Support Specialist
    • Hardware/Software Installer
    • Install and Repair Technician
    • Field Technician
    • Service Technician
    • Network Technician

    Term I

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CS-2

    		Computer Architecture I

    3

    CS-3

    		Intro to Web Development

    3

    CS-14

    		Network Fundamentals I

    5

    CS-18

    		Emerging Technologies

    3

    MA-101

    		Pre-Algebra

    3

    Term Total: 17   

     

    Term II

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CS-4

    		Computer Architecture II

    3

    CS-11

    		Operating Systems I

    3

    CS-15

    		Network Fundamentals II

    5

    BE-52

    		Customer Service

    3

    ​RS-02
    		​Personal Finance
    		3​

    Term Total: 17 

    Term III

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CS-12

    		Operating Systems II

    3

    CS-13

    		Computing Essentials

    3

    CS-16
    		Networking Infrastructure I

    5

    BE-33

    		Word Processing

    3

    ​RS-01
    		​Business Communications
    		3​

    Term Total: 17   

    Term IV

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CS-8

    		Practicum

    3

    CS-17

    		Server Technology

    3

    CS-19

    		Network Infrastructure II

    3

    BE-38

    		Spreadsheet Applications

    3

    CA-207​
    		​Career Prep: Employment Readiness
    		3​

    Term Total: 15   

    Program Total: 66   