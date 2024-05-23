AST Networking Technology

Course Requirements
1,800 hours, 4 terms, 16 months
Maximum class size: 30
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:
Entrance Requirements needed prior to admission
- High school diploma
- GED certificate, or
- A high school transcript indicating graduation
Instructional Equipment
Includes, but is not limited to:
- Volt-Ohm meters
- computer labs,
- Various copper and fiber cable testers
- several anti-virus and utility software packages
Employment Opportunities
Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:
- Computer Service Technician
- Computer Network Specialist
- Computer Support Specialist
- Help Desk Technician
- Technical Support Specialist
- Hardware/Software Installer
- Install and Repair Technician
- Field Technician
- Service Technician
- Network Technician
Term I
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CS-2
|Computer Architecture I
3
CS-3
|Intro to Web Development
3
CS-14
|Network Fundamentals I
5
CS-18
|Emerging Technologies
3
MA-101
|Pre-Algebra
3
Term Total: 17
Term II
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CS-4
|Computer Architecture II
3
CS-11
|Operating Systems I
3
CS-15
|Network Fundamentals II
5
BE-52
|Customer Service
3
|RS-02
|Personal Finance
|3
Term Total: 17
Term III
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CS-12
|Operating Systems II
3
CS-13
|Computing Essentials
3
|CS-16
|Networking Infrastructure I
5
BE-33
|Word Processing
3
|RS-01
|Business Communications
|3
Term Total: 17
Term IV
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CS-8
|Practicum
3
CS-17
|Server Technology
3
CS-19
|Network Infrastructure II
3
BE-38
|Spreadsheet Applications
3
|CA-207
|Career Prep: Employment Readiness
|3
Term Total: 15
|Program Total: 66