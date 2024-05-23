Skip to agency navigation
    Information Technology Program

    The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers a flexible and affordable approach to allow you to get your career-ready training quickly.

    Start a Career-Ready Information Technology (IT) Education

    The digital world is constantly evolving, and careers in technology are in-demand. Our IT Support Specialist Associate in Specialized Technology degree program provides instruction on the ins and outs of how to keep this critical part of society running. 

    AST Networking Technology

    Our Associate in Networking Technology degree program is designed to provide a comprehensive education leading to entry-level positions such as telecommunications analyst, systems analyst, network manager, and first-line supervisor. This program also provides a strong foundation for further academic and professional study in networking, computer science, and decision sciences.

    1,800 hours | 4 terms: 16 months

    Learn More: AST Networking Technology

    Build the Skillset to Level Up

    Earn your certificate to help you build the future you want. If you are ready to take the next step on your new skills-based education journey, CTI is prepared to help.

    Enroll at CTI at HGAC

    Our specialized staff also provides supportive services to prepare Pennsylvanians with disabilities for competitive employment.

