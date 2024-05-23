Nurse Aide

Course Requirements
348 hours, 1 term, 4 months
Maximum class size: 10
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:
Entrance Requirements needed prior to admission
- High school diploma
- GED certificate; or
- High school transcript indicating graduation
- Criminal background investigation
- Documentation of a physical examination (within the previous year) indicating no evidence of communicable disease and a negative two-step Mantoux test for tuberculosis
Instructional Equipment
Includes, but is not limited to:
- Manual and electric hospital beds
- Patient mannequins
- Mechanical patient lifts
- Wheelchairs
- Computers
- Vital signs equipment
Employment Opportunities
Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:
- Certified Nurse Aides (CNA)
- Nursing Assistants
- Graduates will be able to sit for the “Competency Evaluations for Nurses’ Aides in Pennsylvania” examination
- Successful completion of the competency test meets Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (1987) regulations and will certify the graduate for entry-level employment in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities
Term I
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
NA-11
|Introduction to Health Care
45.8 hours
NA-12
|Personal Care and Basic Nursing Skills
156.2 hours
NA-13
|Principles of Restorative Care
28 hours
NA-14
|Mental Health/Social Service Needs
22 hours
NA-15
|Clinical Training
96 hours
Program Total: 348 hours