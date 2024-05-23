Skip to agency navigation
    Nurse Aide

    ​​The Nurse Aide diploma program provides instruction in basic nursing assistant skills and principles of restorative care. The overall objective is to provide the training necessary to deliver caring service and respect to residents of a care facility. Students participate in a clinical experience. 

    Course Requirements

    348 hours, 1 term, 4 months
    Maximum class size: 10 

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements needed prior to admission

    • High school diploma
    • GED certificate; or
    • High school transcript indicating graduation
    • Criminal background investigation
    • Documentation of a physical examination (within the previous year) indicating no evidence of communicable disease and a negative two-step Mantoux test for tuberculosis

    Instructional Equipment

    Includes, but is not limited to:

    • Manual and electric hospital beds
    • Patient mannequins
    • Mechanical patient lifts
    • Wheelchairs
    • Computers
    • Vital signs equipment

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:

    • Certified Nurse Aides (CNA)
    • Nursing Assistants
    • Graduates will be able to sit for the “Competency Evaluations for Nurses’ Aides in Pennsylvania” examination
    • Successful completion of the competency test meets Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (1987) regulations and will certify the graduate for entry-level employment in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

    Term I

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    NA-11

    		Introduction to Health Care

    45.8 hours

    NA-12

    		Personal Care and Basic Nursing Skills

    156.2 hours

    NA-13

    		Principles of Restorative Care

    28 hours

    NA-14

    		Mental Health/Social Service Needs

    22 hours

    NA-15

    		Clinical Training

    96 hours

    Program Total: 348 hours  

     