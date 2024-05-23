​​Get a Career-Ready Healthcare Education

Medical Office Assistant Associate in Specialized Business (ASB)
As a medical office assistant, you will be prepared for clerical positions in hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, physicians’ offices, social services agencies, health departments and insurance companies. Many have also found employment with government agencies and companies with medical facilities.
1,504 hours | 4 terms: 16 months
Nurse Aide
Become part of assisting people under a nurse's care and play a vital role in hospitals and health care facilities.
348 hours | 1 term: 4 months
