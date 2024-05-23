Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Culinary Assistant

    The Culinary Assistant diploma program provides instruction in entry-level skills essential in kitchen maintenance, sanitation, production and safety necessary for employment in food service operations.

    Course Requirements

    900 hours, 2 terms, 8months
    Maximum class size: 12

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements Needed Prior to Admission

    • High school diploma
    • GED certificate; or
    • High school transcript indicating graduation

    Instructional Equipment

    Includes, but is not limited to:

    • Flat-top range
    • Deep fryer
    • Convection oven
    • Steam-jacketed kettle
    •  Various audio/visual equipment

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:

    • Food Service Worker
    • Food Service Assistant
    • Food Server
    • Server
    • Banquet Server
    • Cafeteria Worker
    • Sandwich Artist
    • Snack Bar Attendant
    • Deli Clerk
    • Deli Worker
    • Prep Cook
    • Dietary Assistant
    • Kitchen Helper
    • Dishwasher
    • Dish Machine Operator
    • Kitchen Steward with schools, hospitals, restaurants, fast-food outlets, caterers, and other retail food service operations

    Term I

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CA-060

    		Intro to Prep & Service of Food

    3

    CA-101

    		Tools and Stationary Equipment

    3

    CA-113

    		Culinary Nutrition

    3

    CA-135

    		Food Sanitation and Safety

    3

    CA-205

    		Table Service

    3

    CA-020Career Prep: Self Awareness3

    Term Total: 18   

     

    Term II

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CA-010

    		Careers in Food Service

    3

    CA-100

    		Foods I

    3

    CA-102

    		Weights & Measurements/Recipe Conversion

    3

    CA-105

    		​Baking I

    3

    ​BE-11

    		​Microsoft Office Suite

    3

    CA-107​Career Prep: Soft Skills3

    Term Total: 18   

    Program Total: 36

     

    Students who successfully complete the Culinary Assistant Diploma program and meet some other entrance requirements are eligible to continue their education in the Culinary Arts AST program.