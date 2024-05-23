Course Requirements
900 hours, 2 terms, 8months
Maximum class size: 12
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:
Entrance Requirements Needed Prior to Admission
- High school diploma
- GED certificate; or
- High school transcript indicating graduation
Instructional Equipment
Includes, but is not limited to:
- Flat-top range
- Deep fryer
- Convection oven
- Steam-jacketed kettle
- Various audio/visual equipment
Employment Opportunities
Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:
- Food Service Worker
- Food Service Assistant
- Food Server
- Server
- Banquet Server
- Cafeteria Worker
- Sandwich Artist
- Snack Bar Attendant
- Deli Clerk
- Deli Worker
- Prep Cook
- Dietary Assistant
- Kitchen Helper
- Dishwasher
- Dish Machine Operator
- Kitchen Steward with schools, hospitals, restaurants, fast-food outlets, caterers, and other retail food service operations
Term I
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CA-060
|Intro to Prep & Service of Food
3
CA-101
|Tools and Stationary Equipment
3
CA-113
|Culinary Nutrition
3
CA-135
|Food Sanitation and Safety
3
CA-205
|Table Service
3
|CA-020
|Career Prep: Self Awareness
|3
Term Total: 18
Term II
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CA-010
|Careers in Food Service
3
CA-100
|Foods I
3
CA-102
|Weights & Measurements/Recipe Conversion
3
CA-105
|Baking I
3
BE-11
|Microsoft Office Suite
3
|CA-107
|Career Prep: Soft Skills
|3
Term Total: 18
Program Total: 36
Students who successfully complete the Culinary Assistant Diploma program and meet some other entrance requirements are eligible to continue their education in the Culinary Arts AST program.