AST Culinary Arts

Course Requirements
1,800 hours, 4 terms, 16 months
Maximum class size: 30
For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:
Entrance Requirements needed prior to admission
- High school diploma
- GED certificate; or
- High school transcript indicating graduation
- Successful completion of the Culinary Assistant Diploma program. A grade of 3.0/B or higher in courses:
- CA-010 Careers in Food Service;
- CA-100 Foods I;
- CA-102 Weights & Measures;
- CA-105 Baking I; and
- A score of 90% or higher on a Qualifying Skills Exam conducted during Term II.
Instructional Equipment
Includes, but is not limited to:
- Flat-top range
- Overhead broiler
- Convection oven
- Steam-jacketed kettle
- Various audio/visual equipment
- Computers
Employment Opportunities
Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:
- Cook
- Line Cook
- Prep Cook
- Banquet Cook
- Short-Order Cook
- Deli Cook
- Fry Cook
- Pizza Maker
- Caterer
- Baker
- Dietary Worker and Food Service Worker in schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, fast-food outlets
- Caterers
Term I
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CA-060
|Intro to Prep & Service of Food
3
CA-101
|Tools and Stationary Equipment
3
CA-113
|Culinary Nutrition
3
CA-135
|Food Sanitation and Safety
3
CA-205
|Table Service
3
|CA-020
|Career Prep: Self Awareness
|3
Term Total: 18
Term II
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CA-010
|Careers in Food Service
3
CA-100
|Foods I
3
CA-102
|Weights & Measurements / Recipe Conversions
3
CA-105
|Baking I
3
BE-11
|Microsoft Office Suite
3
|CA-107
|Career Prep: Soft Skills
|3
Term Total: 18
Term III
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CA-119
|Food Service Math
3
CA-125
|Technical Communications for Food Service
3
CA-200
|Foods II
5
CA-206
|Supervisory Management
3
BE-52
|Customer Service
3
|CA-207
|Career Prep: Employment Readiness
|3
Term Total: 18
Term IV
Course Code
Course Description
Credits
CA-204
|Marketing and Menu Writing
3
CA-208
|Baking II
5
CA-209
|Cooking Practicum
3
CA-300
|Foods III
3
Term Total: 14
Program Total: 68