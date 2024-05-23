Skip to agency navigation
    AST Culinary Arts

    The Associate in Specialized Technology Culinary Arts program builds on the entry level skills of the Culinary Assistant Diploma program providing more advanced instruction in food service as well as management skills such as menu development, inventory purchasing and inventory control, and personnel supervision. Training is complete once the student is able to independently prepare appetizers, entrees, and desserts in the commercial and institutional kitchen.

    Course Requirements

    1,800 hours, 4 terms, 16 months
    Maximum class size: 30 

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements needed prior to admission

    • High school diploma
    • GED certificate; or
    • High school transcript indicating graduation
    • Successful completion of the Culinary Assistant Diploma program. A grade of 3.0/B or higher in courses:
      • CA-010 Careers in Food Service;
      • CA-100 Foods I;
      • CA-102 Weights & Measures;
      • CA-105 Baking I; and 
      • A score of 90% or higher on a Qualifying Skills Exam conducted during Term II.

    Instructional Equipment

    Includes, but is not limited to:

    • Flat-top range
    • Overhead broiler
    • Convection oven
    • Steam-jacketed kettle
    • Various audio/visual equipment
    • Computers

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:

    • Cook
    • Line Cook
    • Prep Cook
    • Banquet Cook
    • Short-Order Cook
    • Deli Cook
    • Fry Cook
    • Pizza Maker
    • Caterer
    • Baker
    • Dietary Worker and Food Service Worker in schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, fast-food outlets
    • Caterers

    Term I

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CA-060

    		Intro to Prep & Service of Food

    3

    CA-101

    		Tools and Stationary Equipment

    3

    CA-113

    		Culinary Nutrition

    3

    CA-135

    		Food Sanitation and Safety

    3

    CA-205

    		Table Service

    3

    CA-020Career Prep: Self Awareness3

    Term Total: 18   

     

    Term II

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CA-010

    		Careers in Food Service

    3

    CA-100

    		Foods I

    3

    CA-102

    		Weights & Measurements / Recipe Conversions

    3

    CA-105

    		Baking I

    3

    BE-11

    		Microsoft Office Suite

    3

    CA-107Career Prep: Soft Skills3

    Term Total: 18   

     

    Term III

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CA-119

    		Food Service Math

    3

    CA-125

    		Technical Communications for Food Service

    3

    CA-200

    		Foods II

    5

    CA-206

    		Supervisory Management

    3

    BE-52

    		Customer Service

    3

    CA-207Career Prep: Employment Readiness3

    Term Total: 18  

     

    Term IV

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    CA-204

    		Marketing and Menu Writing

    3

    CA-208

    		Baking II

    5

    CA-209

    		Cooking Practicum

    3

    ​CA-300

    		Foods III

    3

    Term Total: 14   

    Program Total: 68

     