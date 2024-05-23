​Career-Ready Culinary Experiences

AST Culinary Arts
In the Associate in Specialized Technology Culinary Arts program, you will learn how to transform your love for food into a career. Not only will you learn the fundamental skills that every chef needs, but you will also be able to plan your own course toward a lifelong career doing what you love. In fewer than two years, you will learn to produce a wide range of meals and cuisines, manage people, and use state-of-the-art technology. Put our industry-proven, hands-on learning approach and professional instructors to work for you.
1,800 hours | 4 terms: 16 months
Culinary Assistant
The Culinary Assistant diploma program provides training to become an essential contributor in any food establishment. Learn about kitchen maintenance, sanitation, production and safety necessary for employment in food service operations.
900 hours | 2 terms: 8 months
