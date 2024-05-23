​Career-Ready Culinary Experiences

In the Associate in Specialized Technology Culinary Arts program, you will learn how to transform your love for food into a career. Not only will you learn the fundamental skills that every chef needs, but you will also be able to plan your own course toward a lifelong career doing what you love. In fewer than two years, you will learn to produce a wide range of meals and cuisines, manage people, and use state-of-the-art technology. Put our industry-proven, hands-on learning approach and professional instructors to work for you.



1,800 hours | 4 terms: 16 months