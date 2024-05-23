Skip to agency navigation
    ​Career-Ready Culinary Experiences

    Are you passionate about food - the ingredients, the presentation and, of course, the taste? If so, our Associate in Specialized Technology Culinary Arts degree or our Culinary Assistant Diploma might be the right choice for you! The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) provides flexible and affordable options to provide hands-on learning to prepare you for a successful food career. Get cooking!

     

    AST Culinary Arts

    In the Associate in Specialized Technology Culinary Arts program, you will learn how to transform your love for food into a career. Not only will you learn the fundamental skills that every chef needs, but you will also be able to plan your own course toward a lifelong career doing what you love. In fewer than two years, you will learn to produce a wide range of meals and cuisines, manage people, and use state-of-the-art technology. Put our industry-proven, hands-on learning approach and professional instructors to work for you.

    1,800 hours | 4 terms: 16 months

    AST Culinary Arts Program

    Culinary Assistant

    The Culinary Assistant diploma program provides training to become an essential contributor in any food establishment. Learn about kitchen maintenance, sanitation, production and safety necessary for employment in food service operations.

    900 hours | 2 terms: 8 months

    Culinary Assistant Program

    Build the Skillset to Level Up

    Earn your certificate to help you build the future you want. If you are ready to take the next step on your new skills-based education journey, CTI is prepared to help.

