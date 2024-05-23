Skip to agency navigation
    CTI at HGAC: Federal CARES Act

    The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center signed and returned to the United States Department of Education the Certification and Agreement and the assurance that the institution has used no less than 50 percent of the funds received under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act to provide Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students.

    Federal CARES Act By the Numbers

    • $134,075 of Emergency Financial Aid Grant was distributed to students under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act as of June 30, 2020
    • 93 students at the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center could be eligible to participate in the Federal student financial aid programs under Section 484 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and thus are eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act.
    • 93 students have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act.
      • The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center determined all students eligible for Federal Student Aid were eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants.  Funds were distributed evenly amongst each eligible student.  Each of the 93 eligible students received $1,441.66 in Emergency Financial Aid Grants under Section 18004(a)(1) of the CARES Act.

    Quarterly and Expenditure Reports