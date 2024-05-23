Links to Resources on Blindness and Low Vision

Accessibility
Phone: 1-800-949-4232 (Voice/TTY)
E-Mail: adainfo@transcen.org
Advisory Groups to the Bureau
Pennsylvania Rehabilitation Council
Phone: 1-888-250-5175 (Voice) or 1-877-827-9974 (TTY)
E-Mail: racucpca@parac.org
Consumer Organizations
Phone: 1-800-424-8666 (Voice)
E-Mail: info@acb.org
National Federation of the Blind
Phone: (410) 659-9314 (Voice)
E-Mail: nfb@nfb.org
NFB – NEWSLINE (Registered)
Free service to those who cannot read regular newsprint
Phone: 1-866-504-7300
National Organization of Parents of Blind Children
Phone: (410) 659-9314 (Voice)
Pennsylvania Council of the Blind
Phone: 1-877-617-7407 (Voice)
E-Mail: pcb1@paonline.com
Federal Agencies
Social Security Administration
Phone: Call your local SSA Office for general information or call SSA in Baltimore, MD at 1-800-772-1213 (Voice) or 1-800-325-0778 (TTY) to request information in alternate formats.
Professional Organizations
Association for the Education & Rehabilitation of the Blind & Visually Impaired
Phone: 1-877-492-2708 (Voice)
Other Service Providers/Agencies
American Foundation for the Blind
Phone: 1-800-232-5463 (Voice)
E-Mail: afbinfo@afb.net
Associated Services for the Blind
Phone: (215) 627-0600 (Voice)
E-Mail: asbinfo@asb.org
The Hadley School for the Blind
Phone: 1-800-323-4238 (Voice) or (847) 441-8111 (TTY)
E-Mail: info@hadley.edu
Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults
Phone: (516) 944-8900 (Voice) or (516) 944-8637 (TTY)
E-Mail: HKNCinfo@hknc.org
Pennsylvania Association for the Blind
Phone: (717) 766-2020 (Voice)
Phone: 1-800-221-4792 (Voice)
E-Mail: Custserv@LearningAlly.org