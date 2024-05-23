Skip to agency navigation
    Links to Resources on Blindness and Low Vision

    This page contains links to organizations and their websites providing assistance to individuals with vision impairments.

    Accessibility

    ADA General Information

    Phone: 1-800-949-4232 (Voice/TTY)

    E-Mail: adainfo@transcen.org

     

    Advisory Groups to the Bureau

    Pennsylvania Rehabilitation Council

    Phone: 1-888-250-5175 (Voice) or 1-877-827-9974 (TTY)

    E-Mail: racucpca@parac.org

     

    Consumer Organizations

    American Council of the Blind

    Phone: 1-800-424-8666 (Voice)

    E-Mail: info@acb.org

     

    National Federation of the Blind

    Phone: (410) 659-9314 (Voice)

    E-Mail: nfb@nfb.org

     

    NFB – NEWSLINE (Registered)
    Free service to those who cannot read regular newsprint
    Phone: 1-866-504-7300

     

    National Organization of Parents of Blind Children

    Phone: (410) 659-9314 (Voice)

     

    Pennsylvania Council of the Blind

    Phone: 1-877-617-7407 (Voice)

    E-Mail: pcb1@paonline.com

     

    Federal Agencies

    Social Security Administration

    Phone: Call your local SSA Office for general information or call SSA in Baltimore, MD at 1-800-772-1213 (Voice) or 1-800-325-0778 (TTY) to request information in alternate formats.

     

    Professional Organizations

    Other Service Providers/Agencies

    American Foundation for the Blind

    Phone: 1-800-232-5463 (Voice)

    E-Mail: afbinfo@afb.net

     

    Associated Services for the Blind

    Phone: (215) 627-0600 (Voice)

    E-Mail: asbinfo@asb.org

     

    The Hadley School for the Blind

    Phone: 1-800-323-4238 (Voice) or (847) 441-8111 (TTY)

    E-Mail: info@hadley.edu

     

    Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults

    Phone: (516) 944-8900 (Voice) or (516) 944-8637 (TTY)

    E-Mail: HKNCinfo@hknc.org

     

    Pennsylvania Association for the Blind

    Phone: (717) 766-2020 (Voice)

     

    Learning Ally

    Phone: 1-800-221-4792 (Voice)

    E-Mail: Custserv@LearningAlly.org