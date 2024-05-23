Skip to agency navigation
    The BBVS Office Directory will help you find a BBVS district office near you. You may refer yourself to OVR at the CWDS website.

    Please note: You do not need to visit an office in order to receive services since our staff will be happy to make an appointment to come to your community or home and to take an application for services!

    Altoona Office

    Counties Served:

    • Bedford
    • Blair
    • Cambria
    • Centre
    • Clinton
    • Columbia
    • Fulton
    • Huntingdon
    • Juniata
    • Lycoming
    • Mifflin
    • Montour
    • Northumberland
    • Snyder
    • Somerset
    • Union

    Blindness & Visual Services
    1130 12th Ave., Suite 300
    Altoona, PA 16601
    814-946-7330 Voice
    866-695-7673 Voice*
    844-242-1060* TTY

    Erie Office

    Counties Served:

    • Cameron
    • Clarion
    • Clearfield
    • Crawford
    • Elk
    • Erie
    • Forest
    • Jefferson
    • Lawrence
    • McKean
    • Mercer
    • Potter
    • Venango
    • Warren

    Blindness & Visual Services
    4200 Lovell Place
    Erie, PA 16503
    814-871-4401 Voice
    866-521-5073 Voice*
    814-871-4599 TTY
    888-884-5513 TTY*

    Harrisburg Office

    Counties Served:

    • Adams
    • Cumberland
    • Dauphin
    • Franklin
    • Lancaster
    • Lebanon
    • Perry
    • York

    Blindness & Visual Services
    Forum Place
    555 Walnut Street, 8th Floor
    Harrisburg PA 17101
    717-787-7500 Voice
    866-375-8264 Voice*
    717-787-1733 TTY
    888-575-9420 TTY*

    Philadelphia Office

    Counties Served:

    • Bucks
    • Chester
    • Delaware
    • Montgomery
    • Philadelphia

    Blindness & Visual Services
    801 Market Street
    Suite 6034
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    215-560-5700 Voice
    866-631-3892 Voice*

    Pittsburgh Office

    Counties Served:

    • Allegheny
    • Armstrong
    • Beaver
    • Butler
    • Fayette
    • Greene
    • Indiana
    • Washington
    • Westmoreland

    Blindness & Visual Services
    531 Penn Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    412-565-5240 Voice
    866-412-4072 Voice*

    Wilkes-Barre Office

    Counties Served:

    • Berks
    • Bradford
    • Carbon
    • Lackawanna
    • Lehigh
    • Luzerne
    • Monroe
    • Northampton
    • Pike
    • Schuylkill
    • Sullivan
    • Susquehanna
    • Tioga
    • Wayne
    • Wyoming

    Blindness & Visual Services
    8 W. Market Street, Suite 200
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
    570-826-2361 Voice
    866-277-4163 Voice*
    570-820-4848 TTY

    BBVS Central Office

    651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    717-787-5244 Voice
    717-787-4885 TTY
    800-442-6351* Voice
    866-830-7327* TTY

    *Toll free within Pennsylvania