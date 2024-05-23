BBVS Office Directory

Altoona Office
Counties Served:
- Bedford
- Blair
- Cambria
- Centre
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Fulton
- Huntingdon
- Juniata
- Lycoming
- Mifflin
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Snyder
- Somerset
- Union
Blindness & Visual Services
1130 12th Ave., Suite 300
Altoona, PA 16601
814-946-7330 Voice
866-695-7673 Voice*
844-242-1060* TTY
Erie Office
Counties Served:
- Cameron
- Clarion
- Clearfield
- Crawford
- Elk
- Erie
- Forest
- Jefferson
- Lawrence
- McKean
- Mercer
- Potter
- Venango
- Warren
Blindness & Visual Services
4200 Lovell Place
Erie, PA 16503
814-871-4401 Voice
866-521-5073 Voice*
814-871-4599 TTY
888-884-5513 TTY*
Harrisburg Office
Counties Served:
- Adams
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Franklin
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Perry
- York
Blindness & Visual Services
Forum Place
555 Walnut Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg PA 17101
717-787-7500 Voice
866-375-8264 Voice*
717-787-1733 TTY
888-575-9420 TTY*
Philadelphia Office
Counties Served:
- Bucks
- Chester
- Delaware
- Montgomery
- Philadelphia
Blindness & Visual Services
801 Market Street
Suite 6034
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-5700 Voice
866-631-3892 Voice*
Pittsburgh Office
Counties Served:
- Allegheny
- Armstrong
- Beaver
- Butler
- Fayette
- Greene
- Indiana
- Washington
- Westmoreland
Blindness & Visual Services
531 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
412-565-5240 Voice
866-412-4072 Voice*
Wilkes-Barre Office
Counties Served:
- Berks
- Bradford
- Carbon
- Lackawanna
- Lehigh
- Luzerne
- Monroe
- Northampton
- Pike
- Schuylkill
- Sullivan
- Susquehanna
- Tioga
- Wayne
- Wyoming
Blindness & Visual Services
8 W. Market Street, Suite 200
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
570-826-2361 Voice
866-277-4163 Voice*
570-820-4848 TTY
BBVS Central Office
651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121
717-787-5244 Voice
717-787-4885 TTY
800-442-6351* Voice
866-830-7327* TTY
*Toll free within Pennsylvania