    State Workers’ Insurance Board (SWIB)

    Meeting Dates

    In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act 84 of 1996), proposed State Workers’ Insurance Fund Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members schedules and, if changed, republication is made.

    If you wish to attend a scheduled State Workers' Insurance Fund Board meeting, you may attend via Microsoft Teams.
    Please use the below information:

    Aug. 22, 2024
    10 am    		Agenda

    Join on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Meeting ID: 293 573 678 494
    Passcode: BGBLZg
    Download Teams | Join on the web
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,290592317#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 515 365 723#

    Dec. 18, 2023
    10 am    		Agenda

    Join on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Meeting ID: 277 617 648 589
    Passcode: 65hZjR
    Download Teams | Join on the web
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,180020590#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 180 020 590#

    July 13, 2023
    10 am    		AgendaJoin on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Meeting ID: 254 617 768 506
    Passcode: UxDmgp
    Download Teams | Join on the web
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,9946559#Opens In A New Window   United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 994 655 9#
    Find a local number | Reset PIN
    June 22, 2023
    10 am    		AgendaJoin on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,429603766#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 429 603 766#

     

    December 21, 2022
    2 pm    		AgendaJoin on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,20646498#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 206 464 98#

     

    July 12, 2022
    2 pm    		AgendaJoin on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,858752963#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 858 752 963#

     

    January 11, 2022
    11:00 am – 11:30 am    		AgendaJoin on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,94455777#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 944 557 77#

     

    October 15, 2021
    10:00 am – 12:00 pm    		AgendaJoin on your computer or mobile app
    Click here to join the meeting
    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737,,640201056#Opens In A New Window  
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone Conference ID: 640 201 056#