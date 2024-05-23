Skip to agency navigation
    Meeting Dates

    The Minimum Wage Advisory Board in Pennsylvania is a board created by the Minimum Wage Act of 1968 that advises on minimum wage and overtime rates for employees in the state. The board's duties and powers are defined in the act, and the Department of Labor and Industry is responsible for compliance with the act. 

    Task Force Members

    ​Christopher Hallock, Deputy Secretary for Safety and Labor Management Relations, Chair

    Scott Briggs, Employer Representative

    Alex Halper, Employer Representative

    Warren Hudak, Employer Representative

    Stephen Herzenberg, Public Representative

    Nadia Hewka, Public Representative

    Barbara Johnson, Labor Representative

    Samantha Shewmaker, Labor Representative

    Samuel Jones, Labor Representative

    R. Andrew Santillo, General Public Representative

    Meeting DatesMeeting Times
    Friday, February 16, 2024 AGENDA10:00 a.m.