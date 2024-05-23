Skip to agency navigation
    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Industrial Board

    Meeting Dates

    The Industrial Board meets at least once each month to hold hearings and to consider appeals and requests on the following regulations within its jurisdiction. 

    In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice,(Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Industrial Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.

    If you wish to attend a scheduled Industrial Board meeting, you may attend via telephone.
    Please use the below information:

    Call number - 267-332-8737

    Attendee Code – Please refer to meeting date listed below
    To attend the meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.

    The proposed meeting dates are as follows:

    2024
    January 17
    Attendee Code: 81338656
    Agenda
    		July 17
    Attendee Code: 49950090
    Agenda
    February 21
    Attendee Code: 804395827
    Agenda
    		August 21
    Attendee Code: 232099722
    Agenda
    March 20
    Attendee Code: 483307927
    Agenda
    		September 18
    Attendee Code: 635868557
    Agenda
    April 17
    Attendee Code: 583414538
    Agenda
    		October 16
    Attendee Code: 840195801
    Agenda
    May 15
    Attendee Code: 627780597
    Agenda    		November 20
    June 20
    Attendee Code: 810023062​​
    Agenda    		December 18