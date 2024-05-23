Meeting Dates
In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice,(Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Industrial Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.
If you wish to attend a scheduled Industrial Board meeting, you may attend via telephone.
Please use the below information:
Call number - 267-332-8737
Attendee Code – Please refer to meeting date listed below
To attend the meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.
The proposed meeting dates are as follows:
|2024
|January 17
Attendee Code: 81338656
Agenda
|July 17
Attendee Code: 49950090
Agenda
|February 21
Attendee Code: 804395827
Agenda
|August 21
Attendee Code: 232099722
Agenda
|March 20
Attendee Code: 483307927
Agenda
|September 18
Attendee Code: 635868557
Agenda
|April 17
Attendee Code: 583414538
Agenda
|October 16
Attendee Code: 840195801
Agenda
|May 15
Attendee Code: 627780597
Agenda
|November 20
|June 20
Attendee Code: 810023062
Agenda
|December 18